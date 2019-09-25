Eggs 8 Ways: Mother's 

Hilary Corrigan

The "Perfectly Sunny" at Mother's in Bend has everything you could ever need or want for any meal ever again.

A hash of sweet potatoes, kale, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, avocado, micro-greens and a cilantro-mint pesto topped with two organic sunny-side up eggs.

It's a hearty but not heavy dish that will sustain you forever. Or close to it.

It's also insanely tasty.

"Just a play on different flavors," Mother's Executive Chef Renee Raymond said of the "Perfectly Sunny," as if she didn't create a life-sustaining work of art.

The pesto's also got some pumpkin seeds and golden raisins for sweetness.

"I was kind of going for a play on a pesto that was vegan," Raymond said.

But there's more to it than that. This is a dish that works for breakfast, lunch or dinner and keeps you well-powered for a very long stretch. And if you use the rainbow trick of eating meals made up of various colors to incorporate various nutrients, this may fill the color palette.

"All the super foods in one delicious meal," Raymond said.

