 Eggs 8 Ways: Mother's | Breakfast & Lunch Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 25, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Eggs 8 Ways: Mother's 

Look No Further: It's a meal for all time

By
HILARY CORRIGAN
  • Hilary Corrigan

The "Perfectly Sunny" at Mother's in Bend has everything you could ever need or want for any meal ever again.

A hash of sweet potatoes, kale, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, avocado, micro-greens and a cilantro-mint pesto topped with two organic sunny-side up eggs.

It's a hearty but not heavy dish that will sustain you forever. Or close to it.

It's also insanely tasty.

"Just a play on different flavors," Mother's Executive Chef Renee Raymond said of the "Perfectly Sunny," as if she didn't create a life-sustaining work of art.

The pesto's also got some pumpkin seeds and golden raisins for sweetness.

"I was kind of going for a play on a pesto that was vegan," Raymond said.

But there's more to it than that. This is a dish that works for breakfast, lunch or dinner and keeps you well-powered for a very long stretch. And if you use the rainbow trick of eating meals made up of various colors to incorporate various nutrients, this may fill the color palette.

"All the super foods in one delicious meal," Raymond said.

Mother's
10 NW Minnesota Ave. #100/ 1255 NW Galveston Ave./ 62090 Dean Swift Rd. Ste 100
541-382-1870/541-318-0989/ 541-647-6880
mothersjuicecafe.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More Breakfast & Lunch Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 25-October 2, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More by Hilary Corrigan

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation