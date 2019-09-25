Eggs 8 Ways: The Lemon Tree 

Nicole Vulcan

When it comes to leftovers, almost anything is better with a fried egg popped on top. Last night's steak? Chop it up and add that fried egg. Beans and a tortilla? Get a huevo on it.

At The Lemon Tree—our Rookie of the Year in 2019's Source Restaurant Guide—the egg is already an integral part of the Nasi Goreng. It's the national dish of Indonesia; essentially spicy fried rice with an egg on top. Whether it's breakfast or lunch time, it's always a good time to enjoy baby shrimp, chicken and vegetables, all swimming in that lovely egg yolk. Stir in some of the Sriracha sauce served on the side and you've got a great combination. Pair it with any one of The Lemon Tree's delightful coffee drinks—or cocktails... YOLO!—and you've got yourself a pretty good day in downtown Bend.

The Lemon Tree

718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend

541-241-5306

lemontreebend.com