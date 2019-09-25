 Eggs 8 Ways: The Lemon Tree | Breakfast & Lunch Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 25, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Eggs 8 Ways: The Lemon Tree 

Put an Egg on It

By
NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

When it comes to leftovers, almost anything is better with a fried egg popped on top. Last night's steak? Chop it up and add that fried egg. Beans and a tortilla? Get a huevo on it.

At The Lemon Tree—our Rookie of the Year in 2019's Source Restaurant Guide—the egg is already an integral part of the Nasi Goreng. It's the national dish of Indonesia; essentially spicy fried rice with an egg on top. Whether it's breakfast or lunch time, it's always a good time to enjoy baby shrimp, chicken and vegetables, all swimming in that lovely egg yolk. Stir in some of the Sriracha sauce served on the side and you've got a great combination. Pair it with any one of The Lemon Tree's delightful coffee drinks—or cocktails... YOLO!—and you've got yourself a pretty good day in downtown Bend.

The Lemon Tree
718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend
541-241-5306
lemontreebend.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More Breakfast & Lunch Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 25-October 2, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More by Nicole Vulcan

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation