 Eggs 8 Ways: The Victorian Cafe | Breakfast & Lunch Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 25, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Eggs 8 Ways: The Victorian Cafe 

Pacific Crab Benedict

By
ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl

This meal is absolutely off the charts. Featuring Dungeness and Pacific red crab, asparagus, red bell peppers, avocado and a delicious hollandaise sauce—I kid you not when I say it felt like I was in flavor heaven. To start, the crab that's cooked in tastes so fresh. It's finely shredded so you're able to pile some of everything into one perfect bite. Second, watching the yolk of the egg run out so delicately when broken was like seeing an Oscar film. Do yourself a favor and order it with the potatoes. While this may sound like a hearty dish, it manages to still feel light and refreshing. Trust me when I say you won't struggle to finish—it's honestly harder to stop eating.

The Victorian Cafe
1404 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
541-382-6411
victoriancafebend.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More Breakfast & Lunch Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 25-October 2, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Breakfast & Lunch Guide

More by Isaac Biehl

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation