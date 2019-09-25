Eggs 8 Ways: The Victorian Cafe 

Isaac Biehl

This meal is absolutely off the charts. Featuring Dungeness and Pacific red crab, asparagus, red bell peppers, avocado and a delicious hollandaise sauce—I kid you not when I say it felt like I was in flavor heaven. To start, the crab that's cooked in tastes so fresh. It's finely shredded so you're able to pile some of everything into one perfect bite. Second, watching the yolk of the egg run out so delicately when broken was like seeing an Oscar film. Do yourself a favor and order it with the potatoes. While this may sound like a hearty dish, it manages to still feel light and refreshing. Trust me when I say you won't struggle to finish—it's honestly harder to stop eating.

The Victorian Cafe

1404 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-382-6411

victoriancafebend.com