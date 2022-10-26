Election 2022 Endorsements 

Need a cheat sheet of our endorsements in the 2022 election? Find the most updated list here.





Bend City Council



Pos. 4: Barb Campbell

Pos. 5: Ariel Méndez

Pos. 6: Mike Riley

Bend Mayor (pos. 7)

Melanie Kebler

Redmond City Council

Kathryn Osborne, Bill Trumble, Cat Zwicker

Redmond Mayor

Deschutes County Board of Commissioners

Pos. 1: Oliver Tatom

Pos. 3: Morgan Schmidt

Oregon House District 53

Emerson Levy

Oregon House District 54

Jason Kropf

Oregon House District 55

Brian Lepore

Governor

Tina Kotek

U.S. House – District 5

Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Local Measures:

9-148 Make county commissioner seats in Deschutes County nonpartisan: YES

New endorsements

State Measures:

Measure 111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services. YES

Measure 112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. YES

Measure 113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office. YES

Measure 114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines. YES

Deschutes County Treasurer

William (Bill) Kuhn—Three candidates filed to run in this race, but voters will find just two in their county voters' pamphlet: Bill Kuhn and Trevor Lewis. Both work or worked in the financial arena—Kuhn recently retired as Bend Market President of First Interstate Bank; Lewis as a mortgage lender. While Lewis is just getting started in his career and shows promise, Kuhn has decades of experience and plenty of board memberships to demonstrate his commitment to the community. As a member of the EDCO/ Deschutes County Forgivable Loan Due Diligence Committee and the Deschutes County Fair board, as well as a past member of the City of Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Kuhn has dug deep into the community. Our endorsement in this race goes to Kuhn.

