Election 2022 Endorsements 

Need a cheat sheet of our endorsements in the 2022 election? Find the most updated list here.
Bend City Council
Pos. 4: Barb Campbell
Pos. 5: Ariel Méndez
Pos. 6: Mike Riley
Bend Mayor (pos. 7)
Melanie Kebler
Redmond City Council
Kathryn Osborne, Bill Trumble, Cat Zwicker
Redmond Mayor
Deschutes County Board of Commissioners
Pos. 1: Oliver Tatom
Pos. 3: Morgan Schmidt
Oregon House District 53
Emerson Levy
Oregon House District 54
Jason Kropf
Oregon House District 55
Brian Lepore
Governor
Tina Kotek
U.S. House – District 5
Jamie McLeod-Skinner
Local Measures:
New endorsements
State Measures:
Measure 111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services. YES
Measure 112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. YES
Measure 113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office. YES
Measure 114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines. YES
Deschutes County Treasurer
William (Bill) Kuhn—Three candidates filed to run in this race, but voters will find just two in their county voters' pamphlet: Bill Kuhn and Trevor Lewis. Both work or worked in the financial arena—Kuhn recently retired as Bend Market President of First Interstate Bank; Lewis as a mortgage lender. While Lewis is just getting started in his career and shows promise, Kuhn has decades of experience and plenty of board memberships to demonstrate his commitment to the community. As a member of the EDCO/ Deschutes County Forgivable Loan Due Diligence Committee and the Deschutes County Fair board, as well as a past member of the City of Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Kuhn has dug deep into the community. Our endorsement in this race goes to Kuhn.
