Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
November 03, 2020

Election Day is Here! 2020 Election Results Start Here 

Central Oregon local races, state races and national results—updated as we get them on Election Night

It's a day many have thought about, waited for, cried about for a very long time. 2020 Election Day is here!

Wherever you stand on the measures, candidates and issues, Nov. 3 is the day to see where things stand.

This page serves as our access point for Bend races, Central Oregon races and national results, too. We'll update this page on Election Night, as soon as returns begin to come in.

Click on the various pages found here to get updates on city, county, state and national elections.

-City of Bend and Deschutes County race results

-State of Oregon/state legislator race results

-City, county and statewide measures results

-U.S House, Senate and Presidential race results


ICYMI: See all the candidates and measures the Source endorsed at our Elections Endorsements page.  Versión en Español aqui.

More reading about Central Oregon elections:


Will My Ballot Get Thrown Out? Is Voter Fraud a Thing? The County Clerk of Deschutes County offers voting advice for the 2020 elections, plus a rundown of Oregon's unique voting laws

Versión en Español:  Descartarán Mi Boleta Electoral? ¿Existe El Fraude Electoral? La secretaria del condado Deschutes ofrece asesoría sobre la votación para las elecciones del 2020, además de ofrecer un resumen sobre las leyes de votación únicas del estado de Oregon
