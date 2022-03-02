 Empowering Women with Rock Climbing | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 02, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Empowering Women with Rock Climbing 

Bringing diversity to the outdoor climbing world

By

Rock climbing is a popular extreme sport that is enjoyed by all walks of life across the globe. Lizzy Van Patten, climbing enthusiast and founder of She Moves Mountains, has been on a mission to increase diversity in the climbing sport by introducing people who identify as women (cis/trans), or girls to the high-scaling action sport.

With years of experience and knowledge under her belt from her time spent climbing in the U.S. and Patagonia, "(Patten) started She Moves Mountains as a means to confront the lack of female presence in the climbing and professional guiding world," this event description describes.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

On March 31 from 6-8pm, women (cis/trans) and girls of all ages and skill sets are welcomed to join Patten at the Bend Rock Gym in order to learn more about outdoor climbing through a series of mini classes that cover how to read a guidebook and how to build and assess anchors using the acronym "EARNEST."

"Whether your goal is to try rock climbing for the very first time, have an exciting day exploring a new area, or to learn mental techniques to push yourself while on lead - Lizzy will make sure to cater your climbing day to meet your goals," says the event description.

This in-person event is donation-based with recommended donations being between $5 and $30 per ticket.

For more information and to register for this woman-empowering, rock-conquering course, visit shejumps.eventbrite.com.

Outdoor Climbing 101: Transition from gym to the crag.
Bend Rock Gym
Thu., March 31, 6-8pm
1182 SE Centennial Court., Bend.
Shejumps.eventbrite.com
$5-$30


Trevor Bradford

Trevor Bradford
