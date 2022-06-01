Endicott Opts Out 

Redmond Mayor George Endicott announced he wouldn't seek reelection on May 31, after holding the position through seven election cycles and 14 years. In a press release, Endicott highlighted accomplishments like the Redmond airport terminal expansion, the creation of Centennial Park, supporting affordable housing projects, the 2022 public safety building bond measure and more.

click to enlarge Courtesy of George Endicott

"Several factors have played into my decision. I'm not getting any younger and have an extensive bucket list which includes travel," Endicott said. "It's also time for some younger and new blood to occupy City Hall."

Endicott says he's dedicating the last seven months of his term managing growth, including planning for the expansion of Redmond's wastewater treatment facility and securing federal funds for transportation projects.

"Over the years, Council has maintained a policy of conservative fiscal responsibility. Our outstanding staff has provided the tools and assistance for us to accomplish great things while protecting our financial integrity," he said.

Endicott closed his letter by thanking residents for their support and stated his belief that Redmond should remain conservative.

"I believe Redmond should maintain its conservative roots," Endicott said. "As I have always said, 'A city government's overarching responsibilities are public health, public safety, infrastructure and economic development.'"

Endicott is the third Central Oregon mayor that opted out of the office in recent days. Former Bend Mayor Sally Russell announced she wouldn't seek reelection in April, and later decided to resign effective Bend's Regular City Council Meeting on May 18. Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby told voters on May 11 that he wouldn't seek a third term.