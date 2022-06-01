 Endicott Opts Out | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 01, 2022 News » Local News

Endicott Opts Out 

The longtime Redmond Mayor announces he will not seek reelection

By

Redmond Mayor George Endicott announced he wouldn't seek reelection on May 31, after holding the position through seven election cycles and 14 years. In a press release, Endicott highlighted accomplishments like the Redmond airport terminal expansion, the creation of Centennial Park, supporting affordable housing projects, the 2022 public safety building bond measure and more.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GEORGE ENDICOTT
  • Courtesy of George Endicott

"Several factors have played into my decision. I'm not getting any younger and have an extensive bucket list which includes travel," Endicott said. "It's also time for some younger and new blood to occupy City Hall."

Endicott says he's dedicating the last seven months of his term managing growth, including planning for the expansion of Redmond's wastewater treatment facility and securing federal funds for transportation projects.

“Several factors have played into my decision. I’m not getting any younger and have an extensive bucket list which includes travel.”—George Endicott tweet this

"Over the years, Council has maintained a policy of conservative fiscal responsibility. Our outstanding staff has provided the tools and assistance for us to accomplish great things while protecting our financial integrity," he said.

Endicott closed his letter by thanking residents for their support and stated his belief that Redmond should remain conservative.

"I believe Redmond should maintain its conservative roots," Endicott said. "As I have always said, 'A city government's overarching responsibilities are public health, public safety, infrastructure and economic development.'"

Endicott is the third Central Oregon mayor that opted out of the office in recent days. Former Bend Mayor Sally Russell announced she wouldn't seek reelection in April, and later decided to resign effective Bend's Regular City Council Meeting on May 18. Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby told voters on May 11 that he wouldn't seek a third term.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Kids are Not All Right

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
    Teenagers are experiencing the highest rates of hopelessness ever recorded. Local programs have been helpful, but barriers to mental health care remain More »

  • Local News »

    Unlucky Horseshoe

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
    A Bend storage facility was claimed through eminent domain. Over five months later, some tenants say the owners never let them know they needed to move out. More »

  • Local News »

    Plan your season with our Summer Guide

    • May 25, 2022
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Unlucky Horseshoe

    Unlucky Horseshoe

    A Bend storage facility was claimed through eminent domain. Over five months later, some tenants say the owners never let them know they needed to move out.
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
  • The Kids are Not All Right

    The Kids are Not All Right

    Teenagers are experiencing the highest rates of hopelessness ever recorded. Local programs have been helpful, but barriers to mental health care remain
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
  • St. Charles Staff Sacked

    St. Charles Staff Sacked

    After several difficult years dealing with COVID, Bend's largest employer is laying off nearly 200 staff members
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 25, 2022
  • More »

