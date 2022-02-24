 Awbrey Butte: Environmentally Conscious Neighbors | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 23, 2022 News » Local News

Awbrey Butte: Environmentally Conscious Neighbors 

Panoramic views of the city, mountains and more!

By

Awbrey Butte is a neighborhood that's in town, yet out of town at the same time. Though relatively close to downtown, the majestic views that swallow up this Northwest region are unsurmountable in Bend and maybe even all of Central Oregon. Sparkling city lights, mature trees and a well taken care of surrounding environment create a sense of peace and love toward the region founded by legendary Bend pioneer Marshall Clay Awbrey, whom the Butte is named after.

click to enlarge The mountain views from Aubrey Butte are spectacular year-round. - BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
  • The mountain views from Aubrey Butte are spectacular year-round.

Those living in this neighborhood tend to stick around for the views and vibes because it's filled with longtime residents and retirees. A large percentage of homes in this area are single family and go on the market at a high price range of over $1 million. Prices may vary though due to the number of deer sightings and your porch/patio view of the daily sunrise.

Residents of this upper-class region have an upper-class selection of activities to choose from for their relaxing and entertainment needs. Both the River's Edge and Awbrey Glen Golf Courses are located in Awbrey Butte, plus a multitude of parks and walking trails dot the gorgeous landscape just waiting to be discovered.

The idea of being "off the grid" yet still within city limits is appealing to homebuyers looking around Awbrey Butte. Large lot sizes for each home, breathing room and access to parks and walking trails like Sylvan and Summit Park also bring in more buyers to peep out this safe and environmentally friendly neighborhood.

Neighborhood:
Awbrey Butte

Who lives here:
Families, longtime residents, retirees.

Housing stock:
Predominantly single-family homes.

Median sale price:
$1,075,000

Reasons why people move here:
Views, close to downtown, large lot size, two golf courses nearby, parks and walking trails.

Parks:
Sylvan Park, Summit Park.

Public schools:
North Star Elementary, High Lakes Elementary, Pacific Crest Middle, Summit High School, Highland Magnet.

Report summary provided by:
Colleen Dillingham, Bend Premier Real Estate

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • No Farms Without Water

    No Farms Without Water

    Farmers in Jefferson County face a second summer of severe drought and less access to water from the Deschutes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 15, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Synergy Hosts Healing Body Trust ® Group Series

Synergy Hosts Healing Body Trust ® Group Series

Wed., Feb. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation