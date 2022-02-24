Awbrey Butte: Environmentally Conscious Neighbors 

Awbrey Butte is a neighborhood that's in town, yet out of town at the same time. Though relatively close to downtown, the majestic views that swallow up this Northwest region are unsurmountable in Bend and maybe even all of Central Oregon. Sparkling city lights, mature trees and a well taken care of surrounding environment create a sense of peace and love toward the region founded by legendary Bend pioneer Marshall Clay Awbrey, whom the Butte is named after.



click to enlarge Bend Park and Recreation District

The mountain views from Aubrey Butte are spectacular year-round.

Those living in this neighborhood tend to stick around for the views and vibes because it's filled with longtime residents and retirees. A large percentage of homes in this area are single family and go on the market at a high price range of over $1 million. Prices may vary though due to the number of deer sightings and your porch/patio view of the daily sunrise.

Residents of this upper-class region have an upper-class selection of activities to choose from for their relaxing and entertainment needs. Both the River's Edge and Awbrey Glen Golf Courses are located in Awbrey Butte, plus a multitude of parks and walking trails dot the gorgeous landscape just waiting to be discovered.

The idea of being "off the grid" yet still within city limits is appealing to homebuyers looking around Awbrey Butte. Large lot sizes for each home, breathing room and access to parks and walking trails like Sylvan and Summit Park also bring in more buyers to peep out this safe and environmentally friendly neighborhood.

Neighborhood:

Awbrey Butte

Who lives here:

Families, longtime residents, retirees.

Housing stock:

Predominantly single-family homes.

Median sale price:

$1,075,000

Reasons why people move here:

Views, close to downtown, large lot size, two golf courses nearby, parks and walking trails.

Parks:

Sylvan Park, Summit Park.

Public schools:

North Star Elementary, High Lakes Elementary, Pacific Crest Middle, Summit High School, Highland Magnet.

Report summary provided by:

Colleen Dillingham, Bend Premier Real Estate