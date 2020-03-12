Event Cancellations in Bend and Central Oregon 

W
ith Gov. Kate Brown announcing a ban on gatherings of over 250 people in the state for the next four weeks due to COVID-19, we're working hard here behind the scenes to keep you informed of what events are canceled, and where you can still go to plug into the local scene.
Keep up-to-date on the cancelation of local events. This list, alphabetized by location, will be updated regularly.
Have an event you're postponing or canceling?
Current Central Oregon event cancellations, (ordered by location of the event):
- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity
Groundbreaking Event
Thu., March 19.
- City of Bend: All project-based public meetings and/or open houses/all advisory committee meetings and activities canceled through April 8.
-Deschutes Brewery Lawn
St. Patrick's Day Dash in Bend
Sat., March 14.
-Deschutes County Fair & Expo
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show
Thu., March 12 - Sun., March 15.
10th Anniversary Rascal Rodeo
Sat., March 28.
- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
-McMenamins Old St. Francis School
Bend Shredding Event
Sat., March 14.
-High Desert Museum
Backpack Explorers
Thu., March 12, Wed., March 18, Thu., March 19.
Earth Optimism Summit
Sat., March 14. Postponed.
Wolves of the West
Mon., March 16.
Members' Exhibition Preview
Thu., March 19. Postponed.
Sky Hunters
Sat., March 28.
Daily programming (interpretive talk) canceled until further notice.
-Hospice of Redmond: All events and activities canceled through April.
Doc Talks: The Sugar Poisoning of America
Mon., March 16.
-Riverhouse on the Deschutes
Central Oregon Golf Show
Sat., March 14.
-Roundabout Books
2nd Annual Young Adult Fiction Festival
Sat., March 14.
-Round Butte Overlook Park
25th Annual Eagle Watch
Sat., March 28.
-Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village: All events canceled.
-Tower Theatre: All events prior to April 9 either canceled or rescheduled.
-Volcanic Theatre Pub
Bluetach with Lapa
Thu., March 12.
The St. Patrick's Day Dash, a fundraiser for Family Access Network, was canceled Friday. This is the second year in a row the event was canceled; last year, it was heavy snow that caused the cancellation. Those who signed up can get a refund or can choose to donate their race registration to FAN.