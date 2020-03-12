 Event Cancellations in Bend and Central Oregon | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 12, 2020 News » Local News

Event Cancellations in Bend and Central Oregon 

A running list of event cancellations in Central Oregon

By
With Gov. Kate Brown announcing a ban on gatherings of over 250 people in the state for the next four weeks due to COVID-19, we're working hard here behind the scenes to keep you informed of what events are canceled, and where you can still go to plug into the local scene.

Keep up-to-date on the cancelation of local events. This list, alphabetized by location, will be updated regularly.

Have an event you're postponing or canceling?
Email calendar@bendsource.com with the details.

Current Central Oregon event cancellations, (ordered by location of the event):


- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity
Groundbreaking Event
Thu., March 19.

- City of Bend: All project-based public meetings and/or open houses/all advisory committee meetings and activities canceled through April 8.

-Deschutes Brewery Lawn
St. Patrick's Day Dash in Bend
Sat., March 14.

-Deschutes County Fair & Expo
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show
Thu., March 12 - Sun., March 15.

10th Anniversary Rascal Rodeo
Sat., March 28.

- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Bend Shredding Event
Sat., March 14.

-High Desert Museum
Backpack Explorers
Thu., March 12, Wed., March 18, Thu., March 19.

Earth Optimism Summit
Sat., March 14. Postponed.

Wolves of the West
Mon., March 16.

Members' Exhibition Preview
Thu., March 19. Postponed.

Sky Hunters
Sat., March 28.

Daily programming (interpretive talk) canceled until further notice.

-Hospice of Redmond: All events and activities canceled through April.

-McMenamins Old St. Francis School
Doc Talks: The Sugar Poisoning of America
Mon., March 16.

-Riverhouse on the Deschutes
Central Oregon Golf Show
Sat., March 14.

-Roundabout Books
2nd Annual Young Adult Fiction Festival
Sat., March 14.

-Round Butte Overlook Park
25th Annual Eagle Watch
Sat., March 28.

-Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village: All events canceled.

-Tower Theatre: All events prior to April 9 either canceled or rescheduled.

-Volcanic Theatre Pub
Bluetach with Lapa
Thu., March 12.

click to enlarge The St. Patrick's Day Dash, a fundraiser for Family Access Network, was canceled Friday. This is the second year in a row the event was canceled; last year, it was heavy snow that caused the cancellation. Those who signed up can get a refund or can choose to donate their race registration to FAN. - LIOE
  • LIOE
  • The St. Patrick's Day Dash, a fundraiser for Family Access Network, was canceled Friday. This is the second year in a row the event was canceled; last year, it was heavy snow that caused the cancellation. Those who signed up can get a refund or can choose to donate their race registration to FAN.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Cayla Clark

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation