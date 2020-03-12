Event Cancellations in Bend and Central Oregon 

W

Current Central Oregon event cancellations, (ordered by location of the event):



- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Groundbreaking Event

Thu., March 19.



- City of Bend: All project-based public meetings and/or open houses/all advisory committee meetings and activities canceled through April 8.



-Deschutes Brewery Lawn

St. Patrick's Day Dash in Bend

Sat., March 14.



-Deschutes County Fair & Expo

Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show

Thu., March 12 - Sun., March 15.



10th Anniversary Rascal Rodeo

Sat., March 28.



- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

Bend Shredding Event

Sat., March 14.



-High Desert Museum

Backpack Explorers

Thu., March 12, Wed., March 18, Thu., March 19.



Earth Optimism Summit

Sat., March 14. Postponed.



Wolves of the West

Mon., March 16.



Members' Exhibition Preview

Thu., March 19. Postponed.



Sky Hunters

Sat., March 28.



Daily programming (interpretive talk) canceled until further notice.



-Hospice of Redmond: All events and activities canceled through April.

-McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Doc Talks: The Sugar Poisoning of America

Mon., March 16.

Groundbreaking EventThu., March 19.St. Patrick's Day Dash in BendSat., March 14.Central Oregon Sportsmen's ShowThu., March 12 - Sun., March 15.10th Anniversary Rascal RodeoSat., March 28.Doc Talks: The Sugar Poisoning of AmericaMon., March 16.

-Roundabout Books



Sat., March 14.



-Round Butte Overlook Park

25th Annual Eagle Watch

Sat., March 28.



-Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village: All events canceled.



-Tower Theatre: All events prior to April 9 either canceled or rescheduled.



-Volcanic Theatre Pub

Bluetach with Lapa

Thu., March 12.



click to enlarge LIOE

The St. Patrick's Day Dash, a fundraiser for Family Access Network, was canceled Friday. This is the second year in a row the event was canceled; last year, it was heavy snow that caused the cancellation. Those who signed up can get a refund or can choose to donate their race registration to FAN. 2nd Annual Young Adult Fiction FestivalSat., March 14.25th Annual Eagle WatchSat., March 28.Bluetach with LapaThu., March 12.

ith Gov. Kate Brown announcing a ban on gatherings of over 250 people in the state for the next four weeks due to COVID-19, we're working hard here behind the scenes to keep you informed of what events are canceled, and where you can still go to plug into the local scene.Keep up-to-date on the cancelation of local events. This list, alphabetized by location, will be updated regularly.Central Oregon Golf ShowSat., March 14.