Exercise Safely 

ith Governor Kate Brown and the State of Oregon's Phase I reopening plans in effect, fitness centers and gyms in Deschutes County will be able to start serving customers again. But in environments that mainly serve physical touch and activity, how will local businesses make it possible for patrons to workout safely?
To start, Phase I requires specific guidelines for fitness-related organizations. This includes but is not limited to gyms, fitness centers, personal training, dance studios and martial arts center.
Here a few of the guidelines:
- Must limit number of individuals in facility and work to maintain six feet of separation.
- Determine max occupancy for different areas of the gym/center.
- No contact sports.
- Encourage and implement face covering guidance.
- Close water fountains and showers (patrons may use water-filling stations).
- Saunas, spas, steam rooms and pools remain closed.
- Increased cleaning and the sanitization of equipment after each use.
However, not all Bend gyms will reopen right away. It will take time for some local facilities to create a plan that will adhere to all of the above-listed restrictions. This also means those deciding to use gyms would benefit from being mindful of existing health protocols, and being patient with the enforcement of guidelines. Maintain a safe distance from others, wear a mask or face covering, wipe down your equipment if possible and be courteous to staff members.
To find out if your usual facility is open, check on their website, social channels or give them a call. We will be doing our best to list open gyms and fitness centers below as more are announced.
Facilities that have opened or plan to open:
Xcel Fitness East in Bend is officially back open as of Friday, May 15. The gym will be doing wellness-checks upon patron entry and enforcing social distancing. Their Crossfit classes will be limited to 12 people and their group fitness classes will be limited to 15.
Orange Theory Fitness will begin holding classes again starting Monday, May 18. They are contacting current members with their updated policies and procedures.
Fitness 1440 will be open as of Wednesday, May 20. Patrons will be asked to sign in and erase their name upon check-out. The gym will hold up to 30 people max at one time, with no limits on length of workout. They do -however - encourage patrons to be mindful of others waiting. There will be no group classes, and some equipment will be taped off to aid in social distancing. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks. They will be closed Mon-Thu from 1-3pm, during which time employees to do a deep clean and disinfect all equipment.