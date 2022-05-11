Film Shorts Week of May 12, 2022 

THE BAD GUYS: Sam Rockwell as an anti-hero wolf who, along
with his team of thieves, starts pretending to be a good guy in order to
eventually get away with bad guy stuff. With a voice cast featuring Marc Maron,
Zazie Beetz, Craig Robinson, Richard Ayoade, Awkwafina and more, this is the
most irrationally excited I’ve been for an animated film in a long time. Regal
Old Mill
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: Sam Raimi
returns to the superhero genre in what I hope is at least as good as the other big
multiverse movie this year, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Here’s also
hoping that this brings some of the missing MCU characters back to the fore
like The Fantastic Four and X-Men. My nerd glee is bursting. Regal Old Mill,
Sisters Movie House, Odem Theater Pub, Mcmenamins
THE DUKE: Jim Broadbent plus Helen Mirren should equal all
butts in seats, and this quirky true-life tale deserves all the butts. Charming
across the board. Tin Pan Theater, Sisters Movie House
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE: Martial arts, sci-fi and
mind-f*ck combine for this jaw-dropping showcase of the brilliant Michelle Yeoh
and the unsung comedic chops of Jamie Lee Curtis. From the Daniels, this is a
breathtaking work of imagination that uses cinematic techniques we haven’t seen
since the heyday of Spike Jonze and Michele Gondry. Regal Old Mill, Tin Pan
Theater, Odem Theater Pub, Sisters Movie House
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE: I’m not sure
if anyone is still invested in this franchise, but Jude Law has been giving a
pretty wonderful performance as Dumbledore, so I’m definitely along for the
ride. There are a lot of cool thematic ideas happening in this series, so
here’s hoping this continues the trend. It’s also just nice to be back in the
Wizarding World. Regal Old Mill
FIRESTARTER: The last five years has been another
renaissance in terms of Stephen King adaptations, so here’s hoping this keeps
up the trend of them mostly being surprisingly watchable. Director Keith Thomas
is responsible for the great horror flick “The Vigil,” so I’m really looking
forward to seeing his take on this King classic. Regal Old Mill
HAPPENING: The best movie about reproductive rights made in
a very long time. This should be required viewing in high schools and college.
Sisters Movie House
THE LOST CITY: The combination of Sandra Bullock, Channing
Tatum and Brad Pitt in a romantic adventure along the lines of Romancing the
Stone means I’m there for it. When Tatum leans into big, dumb and goofy he’s a
damn riot, and Pitt’s flowing hair and swarthy heroics make this look like a
blast. Regal Old Mill
THE NORTHMAN: From Robert Eggers, the director of “The
Lighthouse,” comes this epic Viking revenge saga filled with some of the most
insane visuals we’ve seen in years. As excited as I am for the movie itself,
I’m mostly just elated to see Bjork acting again since her 2000 breakthrough
“Dancer in the Dark.” Regal Old Mill, Odem Theater Pub
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2: I have it on trusted authority that
this one is better than the first and has an all-time great comedic performance
from the now (possibly?) retired Jim Carrey. Full disclosure, I used to work
with one of the writers on this film and consider him a friend but would be
excited for another great Jim Carrey role either way. Regal Old Mill
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here