Film Shorts Week of May 12, 2022 

THE BAD GUYS: Sam Rockwell as an anti-hero wolf who, along with his team of thieves, starts pretending to be a good guy in order to eventually get away with bad guy stuff. With a voice cast featuring Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz, Craig Robinson, Richard Ayoade, Awkwafina and more, this is the most irrationally excited I’ve been for an animated film in a long time. Regal Old Mill

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: Sam Raimi returns to the superhero genre in what I hope is at least as good as the other big multiverse movie this year, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Here’s also hoping that this brings some of the missing MCU characters back to the fore like The Fantastic Four and X-Men. My nerd glee is bursting. Regal Old Mill, Sisters Movie House, Odem Theater Pub, Mcmenamins

THE DUKE: Jim Broadbent plus Helen Mirren should equal all butts in seats, and this quirky true-life tale deserves all the butts. Charming across the board. Tin Pan Theater, Sisters Movie House

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE: Martial arts, sci-fi and mind-f*ck combine for this jaw-dropping showcase of the brilliant Michelle Yeoh and the unsung comedic chops of Jamie Lee Curtis. From the Daniels, this is a breathtaking work of imagination that uses cinematic techniques we haven’t seen since the heyday of Spike Jonze and Michele Gondry. Regal Old Mill, Tin Pan Theater, Odem Theater Pub, Sisters Movie House

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE: I’m not sure if anyone is still invested in this franchise, but Jude Law has been giving a pretty wonderful performance as Dumbledore, so I’m definitely along for the ride. There are a lot of cool thematic ideas happening in this series, so here’s hoping this continues the trend. It’s also just nice to be back in the Wizarding World. Regal Old Mill

FIRESTARTER: The last five years has been another renaissance in terms of Stephen King adaptations, so here’s hoping this keeps up the trend of them mostly being surprisingly watchable. Director Keith Thomas is responsible for the great horror flick “The Vigil,” so I’m really looking forward to seeing his take on this King classic. Regal Old Mill

HAPPENING: The best movie about reproductive rights made in a very long time. This should be required viewing in high schools and college. Sisters Movie House

THE LOST CITY: The combination of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in a romantic adventure along the lines of Romancing the Stone means I’m there for it. When Tatum leans into big, dumb and goofy he’s a damn riot, and Pitt’s flowing hair and swarthy heroics make this look like a blast. Regal Old Mill

THE NORTHMAN: From Robert Eggers, the director of “The Lighthouse,” comes this epic Viking revenge saga filled with some of the most insane visuals we’ve seen in years. As excited as I am for the movie itself, I’m mostly just elated to see Bjork acting again since her 2000 breakthrough “Dancer in the Dark.” Regal Old Mill, Odem Theater Pub

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2: I have it on trusted authority that this one is better than the first and has an all-time great comedic performance from the now (possibly?) retired Jim Carrey. Full disclosure, I used to work with one of the writers on this film and consider him a friend but would be excited for another great Jim Carrey role either way. Regal Old Mill

