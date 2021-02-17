 Find Your Peace and Some Freedom at Mt. Bachelor's Peace Park | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 17, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Find Your Peace and Some Freedom at Mt. Bachelor's Peace Park 

An opening celebration for freestyle lovers, plus the Green Tire Giveaway returns

By

Winter finally made its way to Central Oregon and Mt. Bachelor is celebrating the snowfall with the opening of the Woodward Peace Park, perfect for those looking to freestyle on skis or learn some new tricks on a board. The Peace Park was founded in 2011 as a collaboration between Woodward and U.S. Olympic Snowboard athlete Danny Davis. The park was created to break the traditional rules of terrain and let riders focus on creativity and fun while they flow.

Woodward Peace Park will open this weekend with plenty of fun and games. In addition to music and beats, photographers will be on site to catch that perfect shot, and plenty of chances to snag free food and swag. Expert riders looking to show off their skills should keep an eye out for the tentative annual Peace Park Championships. The 2021 event is set to be hosted at Mt. Bachelor, and though no official dates have been announced, let's hope it is still on the schedule for April.

Riders at the opening celebration get the chance to have their freestyle moves captured on camera and shared on social media. - COURTESY MT BACHELOR
  • Courtesy Mt Bachelor
  • Riders at the opening celebration get the chance to have their freestyle moves captured on camera and shared on social media.

If you aren't up for trying your hand (or feet) at the freestyle Peace Park, you can still get in on some giveaways and fun at the Green Tire Giveaway. In anticipation of the extended winter predicted by amateur weather forecaster Punxsutawney Phil, it's time to gear up your ride. The first to complete the virtual scavenger hunt this weekend wins a full set of Nokian tires. Head up to the mountain while following the clues for your chance to win.

Peace Park Season Opening Celebration
Sat., Feb. 20, 11am-3pm
Mt Bachelor
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend
mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/events/view-all-events


Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. The Source let her into their newsroom in 2020. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

A Midwinter Retreat to Anthony Lakes
May the Source Be With You
Cannabis: The State of the Industry
Review: Lupine's "Midnight"
Punk Noodle, the Cookbook
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's

Wed., Feb. 17, 10-11:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

Best of the Nest 2021

From pediatricians to child care providers to places you love to take the kids, it's time to vote for your favorite family friendly locales in our Best of the Nest readers' poll!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation