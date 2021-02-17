Find Your Peace and Some Freedom at Mt. Bachelor's Peace Park 

Winter finally made its way to Central Oregon and Mt. Bachelor is celebrating the snowfall with the opening of the Woodward Peace Park, perfect for those looking to freestyle on skis or learn some new tricks on a board. The Peace Park was founded in 2011 as a collaboration between Woodward and U.S. Olympic Snowboard athlete Danny Davis. The park was created to break the traditional rules of terrain and let riders focus on creativity and fun while they flow.

Woodward Peace Park will open this weekend with plenty of fun and games. In addition to music and beats, photographers will be on site to catch that perfect shot, and plenty of chances to snag free food and swag. Expert riders looking to show off their skills should keep an eye out for the tentative annual Peace Park Championships. The 2021 event is set to be hosted at Mt. Bachelor, and though no official dates have been announced, let's hope it is still on the schedule for April.

Courtesy Mt Bachelor

Riders at the opening celebration get the chance to have their freestyle moves captured on camera and shared on social media.

If you aren't up for trying your hand (or feet) at the freestyle Peace Park, you can still get in on some giveaways and fun at the Green Tire Giveaway. In anticipation of the extended winter predicted by amateur weather forecaster Punxsutawney Phil, it's time to gear up your ride. The first to complete the virtual scavenger hunt this weekend wins a full set of Nokian tires. Head up to the mountain while following the clues for your chance to win.

Peace Park Season Opening Celebration

Sat., Feb. 20, 11am-3pm

Mt Bachelor

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend

mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/events/view-all-events