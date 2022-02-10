 Finding Love Fast | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 09, 2022 News » Local News

Finding Love Fast 

General Duffy's is connecting potential Valentine's Day matches at its upcoming speed dating event

By

Tired of the arduous online dating experiences? In this modern dating scene, nearly everyone has been there. This year, General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond is going old school and hosting an in-person speed dating event. This low-pressure form of dating will provide participants with new avenues of conversation and the opportunity to meet many people.

Speed dating could be ideal for those experiencing swipe burnout from apps, and "anybody looking for love," according to Cady Lindsey, the organizer behind General Duffy's inaugural speed dating event.Speed dating allows participants to meet a lot of people face to face and see if there is a spark within the first couple minutes of meeting someone. General Duffy's will allot around three minutes of conversation per round, with the sounds of smooth jazz playing in the background to set the mood. After the dating rounds, there will be a group mingle and music where there's opportunity to meet more singles.

RAWPIXEL
  • Rawpixel

The event costs $10 and gives access to drinks and conversation prompts to guide participants past the awkward silences. Whether going to find a valentine before Valentine's Day, or to find new friends, there is a lot of fun to be had for singles in February.

Speed Dating at General Duffy's Waterhole

Thu., Feb. 10, 6:30pm

General Duffy's Waterhole

404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond

$10

