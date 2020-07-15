 First COVID-19 Death; Outbreak at Local Nursing Home | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 15, 2020 News » Local News

First COVID-19 Death; Outbreak at Local Nursing Home 

Deschutes County reports first COVID-related death, 20 case outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care Center

By

A 63-year-old man died Tuesday of COVID-related causes, Deschutes County reports. His case was identified through local tracing, and he was admitted to St. Charles Bend after experiencing COVID-related symptoms. While he did suffer from underlying medical conditions, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act forbids staff members from sharing more in-depth and personal details of his passing.


In a press release issued Tuesday, Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway commented, “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our community member that passed away today. Our hearts are heavy with this news and we want to assure the community that Health Services is committed to containing the transmission of this virus in Central Oregon.”

click to enlarge Deschutes County COVID-19 updates include the county's first fatality and six currently hospitalized patients. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • Deschutes County COVID-19 updates include the county's first fatality and six currently hospitalized patients.

On Wednesday, Deschutes County Health Services announced that it was investigating a significant COVID-19 outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend. So far, the outbreak has led to more than 20 confirmed cases. The first resident to receive a test was confirmed positive on Saturday. DCHS staff members responded quickly, testing all Memory Care staff and residents and beginning the contact tracing process.

Some test results are still outstanding.

"We are very concerned by this outbreak, and its effects on these highly vulnerable residents, their families and the staff at this facility," Conway said. "We have been working closely with local long-term care facilities to prevent further infections and to protect our communities' most vulnerable individuals."

A lack of community adherence to existing guidelines led to a recent statewide crackdown.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown issued a new set of government guidelines geared towards slowing the spread of the deadly virus. As of Wednesday, Oregon residents must wear face coverings outside if they cannot safely practice social distancing, and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. The new guidelines were issued in response to a sharp spike in positive cases.

click to enlarge Gov. Kate Brown implemented a new set of guidelines geared towards further slowing the spread, effective July 15. - UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash
  • Gov. Kate Brown implemented a new set of guidelines geared towards further slowing the spread, effective July 15.

As of 8:30am on Wednesday, there are six COVID-19 patients at St. Charles Bend; three of the patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and all three are on ventilators.


As of Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 12,805. The OHA also reported seven new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state total to 244.


The press release from DCHS on Tuesday urged Deschutes County residents to continue to maintain 6 feet distance from others, to wash their hands frequently and to wear a face covering in public. If people do experience symptoms, stay home and contact a medical profession, DCHS wrote.


For questions about COVID-19, call the hotline for St. Charles Health System at 541-699-5109.




About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
CET Regional Public Transit Advisory Committee and Transit Master Plan Project Steering Committee Virtual Meeting

Staff Pick
CET Regional Public Transit Advisory Committee and Transit Master Plan Project Steering Committee Virtual Meeting

Wed., July 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

  • Super Fly

    Super Fly

    Central Oregon fly fisher-women dominate the water while encouraging camaraderie and environmental awareness
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jul 15, 2020
  • Her Special Tea

    Her Special Tea

    Local tea mastermind blends up mind-blowing flavor combinations from whole, natural ingredients
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jul 15, 2020
  • Get It Together, Oregon

    Get It Together, Oregon

    Gov. Kate Brown limits group gatherings, extends mask requirements
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jul 13, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 15-22, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation