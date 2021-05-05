 Food Cart of the Year | Restaurant Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 05, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Restaurant Guide

Food Cart of the Year 

At The Tin Pig, the chicken is the star of the show

By

It is impossible for someone to mention The Tin Pig or even The Podski without me instantly craving a chicken sandwich. Whether it's the spicy Nashville Chicken, or the Sweet T that comes with pimento cheese and honey, foodies around Bend know The Tin Pig is the place to go for a chicken sando cooked to perfection... perhaps with some fried pickles on the side. Or maybe some hush puppies? Dang.

Owner Jack Tate, a native of Tucson, Arizona, who's spent his career as a chef helping open over a dozen restaurants—including Immersion Brewing in Bend—says The Tin Pig's menu started out having a lot more variety, but with chicken being the star of the show, he's focusing these days on what makes customers happiest. Tate and partner Matthew Gutierrez are both from the Southwest, and Tate's wife Yvonne is from the South—so when they started out in 2018, the cart combined both of those regional flavors more distinctly.

Jack Tate, left, and Matthew Gutierrez raise a toast to the almighty chicken. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Jack Tate, left, and Matthew Gutierrez raise a toast to the almighty chicken.

"A lot of the Southwestern things have faded," Tate said. "When I started, the menu was a lot different—more pork. The chicken just kind of took over. I love barbecue and smoking meats—they just took second fiddle to the chicken."

Don't go thinking The Tin Pig is a one-trick pony, however. Burgers are still a hit, too, and Tate still cures his own pork belly. Another popular item is the Carolina burger, served with what Tate calls "Carolina BBQ sauce," a mustard-based sauce that's also found on the Big Bird—yet another chicken sandwich served with a healthy dose of buttermilk slaw.

Side dishes at The Tin Pig also stand out, including the hush puppies and the fried green tomatoes, which come with a dusting of red chili.

You know you want it—the Nashville Chicken Sandwich. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • You know you want it—the Nashville Chicken Sandwich.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"Everyone is addicted to my fry seasoning," Tate said. While spice is a defining feature of many of The Tin Pig's dishes, for the fry seasoning, the secret comes from the opposite end of the spectrum. "The trick is the sugar that I put in it. No one is expecting it," Tate said.

Located in The Podski near the ever-popular Box Factory, Tate credits at least part of his success—including winning Best Cart in this 2021 Restaurant Guide—to being in the company of other beloved Bend carts.

"Only being open for three years, I am very lucky and very thankful I got put into a cart next to Big Ski's Pierogi and Thailandia," he noted. "If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have been noticed at all."

And you want this, too— the of the menu Rouge Style Basket. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • And you want this, too— the of the menu Rouge Style Basket.

The Tin Pig
Open Wed-Sun Noon-7pm
At The Podski food cart lot
536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
thetinpigfoodcart.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 5/6/21
Congressional District 2 is a Huge Geographic Area. Break It Up, Already.
Fore! Sale
Here's Wallace!
Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Restaurant Guide

  • Restaurant Guide 2021

    Restaurant Guide 2021

    Whether it’s indoor dining or only takeout and delivery, these local restaurants are still working hard for you
    • By The Source Staff
    • May 5, 2021
  • Rookie Restaurant of the Year

    Rookie Restaurant of the Year

    Blissful Spoon's long-awaited brick-and-mortar brought Mediterranean delights—on top of its popular granola and baked goods
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
  • Rookie Food Cart of the Year

    Rookie Food Cart of the Year

    NorthFresh Sushi has locals in Tumalo and beyond coming back for more
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
  • Restaurant of the Year

    Restaurant of the Year

    Wild Rose continues its popularity through the pandemic—and sets it sights on a new endeavor
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
  • More »

More Restaurant Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Cinco De Mayo Party Feat. Chiringa

Staff Pick
Cinco De Mayo Party Feat. Chiringa - Silver Moon Brewery

Wed., May 5, 6-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Restaurant Guide

  • Restaurant Guide »

    Restaurant Guide 2021

    • By The Source Staff
    • May 5, 2021
    Whether it’s indoor dining or only takeout and delivery, these local restaurants are still working hard for you More »

  • Restaurant Guide »

    Rookie Restaurant of the Year

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
    Blissful Spoon's long-awaited brick-and-mortar brought Mediterranean delights—on top of its popular granola and baked goods More »

  • Restaurant Guide »

    Rookie Food Cart of the Year

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
    NorthFresh Sushi has locals in Tumalo and beyond coming back for more More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Rookie Restaurant of the Year

    Rookie Restaurant of the Year

    Blissful Spoon's long-awaited brick-and-mortar brought Mediterranean delights—on top of its popular granola and baked goods
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
  • Rookie Food Cart of the Year

    Rookie Food Cart of the Year

    NorthFresh Sushi has locals in Tumalo and beyond coming back for more
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
  • Restaurant of the Year

    Restaurant of the Year

    Wild Rose continues its popularity through the pandemic—and sets it sights on a new endeavor
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 5, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 5-12, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation