 Food cart of the year | Restaurant Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 10, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Restaurant Guide

Food cart of the year 

By

Manzanita Grill

In terms of growth in the food scene in Central Oregon in recent years, food carts are where it’s at. Sure, we’ve seen a host of new brick-and-mortars open up with much to-do, but food carts pop up nearly daily, giving budding restauranteurs a more accessible forum to share their talents. Tucked away next to Humm Kombucha on 2nd Street in the Bend Central District is Manzanita Grill—slowly and steadily gaining a following since its opening three years ago, even in spite of being among the handful of carts not attached to a food cart pod. 

click to enlarge THE UNIQUE BITE
  • The Unique Bite

At Manzanita Grill, one can enjoy a plate of mac ‘n cheese, a Mexican torta, or even a “secret menu” of chef Joaquin Lopez’s beloved tacos. Or maybe a Nashville chicken sandwich, or a Philly suits your fancy? They’ve got all that. This is the place our chef friends rave about—and while said chef friends might not relish us telling everyone about it, this is one spot those who have yet to try definitely need to. 

Launched by Lopez and partner Jade Sellers—two longtime restaurant professionals—the “Southwest fusion” menu at Manzanita Grill offers a lot of the unexpected. 

click to enlarge THE UNIQUE BITE
  • The Unique Bite

“Let’s just pick all of our favorite foods that we love to eat—all of the best, and we’ll make a menu,” Sellers said of developing the cart’s concept. “We each picked our own things and came up with our own recipes.” What wasn’t initially on the menu, however, was much Mexican food, which Lopez grew up learning to cook from his grandmother. But one day, Lopez did tacos as a special—and customers loved it. “The Mexican food kind of grew on the menu,” Sellers said.

Serving primarily a lunch crowd Monday through Friday, Manzanita Grill isn’t the fancy-night-on-the-town type of spot—but that’s just perfectly OK by us. 


Manzanita Grill
At the Humm Kombucha Taproom
1125 NE 2nd St., Bend
541-848-9438
facebook.com/manzanitagrill


About The Author

carlaintucson

The Source Staff

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in Restaurant Guide

More Restaurant Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Spring Charcuterie Boards Cooking Class

Staff Pick
Spring Charcuterie Boards Cooking Class - Kara's Kitchenware

Wed., May 11, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Restaurant Guide

More by The Source Staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 12, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation