March 31, 2021 Outside » Go Here

FootZone Offering Virtual Training Group for Runners 

New and returning runners can benefit from the community and support

By

By now, most of us are pros at adapting to the changes that COVID has left in its wake, and our local FootZone is no different. For those who are excited about the many races that are being offered this year, training is crucial to safe and PR-busting runs. FootZone is bringing one of its robust training groups online for those looking to start off their running journey on the right foot. FootZone's Training Group Manager Michelle Poirot is offering a fully virtual couch-to-5k training program for new runners.

Community support is the best way to get motivated and moving. - COURTESY UNSPLASH
  • Courtesy Unsplash
  • Community support is the best way to get motivated and moving.

After the last year, we all know that community is more important than ever. Fitness training groups are a great way to stay active while meeting new people who will support and celebrate your goals. The best part of the virtual training is that anyone from around Central Oregon can join in. Participants will meet twice weekly as a group on Zoom for tips, motivation and accountability. Runners will get individualized support and coaching, in addition to building a running community. There is also a private Facebook group for runners to post updates, challenges and more. Everyone in the group commits to training for a 5k distance over eight weeks, the perfect distance to get you moving and grooving into the race season.

Wings Out 5K Virtual Training Group
Ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com/event-details/5k-training-group
Training begins April 10

About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
