Foxtail Ends Wholesale Operations 

Those looking for a delightful taste of artisanal pop-tarts or other pastries from Foxtail Bakeshop will come up short starting this week. Foxtail ended its wholesale operations—selling pastries to local coffee shops including Lone Pine and Palate, among others—as of the start of the year. The bakery will continue to bake cakes until the sale of the business. Foxtail opened its doors in its location in the Box Factory on Arizona Avenue in 2018, and then closed its retail operations in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As far as what's next for pastry chef and owner Nickol Hayden-Cady, it's all up in the air.

"I am excited to see where this massive shift in my life of being a workaholic and growing up in restaurants will lead me," she wrote on her Instagram page. Catch up with the latest for Foxtail at its Instagram page @foxtailbakeshop.