January 05, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Foxtail Ends Wholesale Operations 

As far as what's next for pastry chef and owner Nickol Hayden-Cady, it's all up in the air

By
CAFÉ DES CHUTES - Coffee, tea, chai and other treats are available at the new café
  Café des Chutes
  Coffee, tea, chai and other treats are available at the new café

Those looking for a delightful taste of artisanal pop-tarts or other pastries from Foxtail Bakeshop will come up short starting this week. Foxtail ended its wholesale operations—selling pastries to local coffee shops including Lone Pine and Palate, among others—as of the start of the year. The bakery will continue to bake cakes until the sale of the business. Foxtail opened its doors in its location in the Box Factory on Arizona Avenue in 2018, and then closed its retail operations in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As far as what's next for pastry chef and owner Nickol Hayden-Cady, it's all up in the air.

"I am excited to see where this massive shift in my life of being a workaholic and growing up in restaurants will lead me," she wrote on her Instagram page. Catch up with the latest for Foxtail at its Instagram page @foxtailbakeshop.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
