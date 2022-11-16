 "Future Past Present Tense" | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a supporter 
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 16, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

"Future Past Present Tense" 

A look at The Color Study's connection-pondering second LP

By

Scott Oliphant's experimental project, The Color Study, has been releasing some of the most exciting music to come out of Bend since it began. In 2020 the band released its self-titled debut album, and is now back with its follow-up: the 10-track "Future Past Present Tense."

Bend's own The Color Study answers the bell for round two with its second release. - MEGAN MALONE
  • Megan Malone
  • Bend's own The Color Study answers the bell for round two with its second release.

On the first record, Oliphant and Co. tackled the emotions and journey of navigating a lost relationship, whereas "Future Past Present Tense" shows the band exploring the power of interpersonal connections and how these affect life on a grander scale. The album will lead listeners through moments of psychedelia-tinted power pop that really get one questioning not only your path as you travel through life on Earth, but also those around you as well.

"How many times have we met? How many lines are running parallel and never connect?" sings Oliphant on the album's title track. It's these types of questions that get you wondering about all the people in life who you may have crossed paths with at some point—someone randomly caught in the background of a photo and the people you see on the sidewalk are just a couple examples on the album. We're all just strangers at one point or another, but who we break those walls down with and choose to share life with greatly impacts not just your own story, but others' as well. Oliphant's vivid descriptors and his use of imagery in much of the lyrics on "Future Past Present Tense" help to better understand these complicated ideas of the butterfly effect we have on each other.

The layers of instrumentation on The Color Study's second album are insane—but in the same way a Damian Lillard three-point shot is insane. It doesn't seem like it should work or go in, but then... *swish.*

The variety of musicality is something I loved about The Color Study's first record, and they've gone even bigger this time around. Whether it's the raucous fuzz-guitar ripping through the bones of a track, to the horns that pop off gleefully or slide in smooth with a heavier emotion, The Color Study takes everything they've got and turns it into a kaleidoscopic rock affair.

Songs like "Satellite" and "Sidewalk" really showcase the band's ability to utilize pacing as they build up these spectacles of sound that deliver a punch to the listener. They are able to carry this sense of softness and thoughtfulness, while still being able to deliver a song that doesn't lack energy and doesn't feel boring.

Along with Oliphant leading the way, The Color Study is Melissa Atillo on keys and vocals, Matt Jackson on bass, Miguel Mendoza on horns, Andy Jacobs on drums and vocals and Steve Reinhardt on lead guitar. For those interested in listening, which I highly recommend, you can find "Future Past Present Tense" on Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify. Be sure to check out the band's album release show this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Volcanic Theatre Pub.

The Color Study w/ Jeshua Marshall and The Flood
Sat, Nov. 19, 8-11pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$10

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
Read More about Isaac Biehl
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Pert Near Sandstone & Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Volcanic

Pert Near Sandstone & Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Volcanic - Volcanic Theatre Pub

Fri., Nov. 18, 9-11:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly November 17, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation