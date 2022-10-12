Get Prepared for Winter Recreation



Make the most of your pre-season stoke and attend events in Central Oregon that will get you prepared for snowfall, whether it be learning a new sport, getting into shape or provisioning for winter outings.



click to enlarge Pexel

Dry Land Training Class

Want to feel strong and conditioned at the start of the ski season but don't know where to start? Trying to target muscles specific to skiing is difficult, and it can feel like you're working out the right spots when you're not.

Dry Land Training Classes give Central Oregonians an opportunity to start the season strong with biomechanics training specifically designed to target muscles and build strength for skiing down the mountain. Dynamic movement and functional circuit training is the center focus of these classes. Training experts lead classes through a variety of positions designed to mimic positions unique to skiing. Along with the specific ski movements, attendees will build endurance and power for lasting a full day on the mountain right out of the gate.

The classes, offered by Bend Pilates, are at 8am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays leading up to the opening of Mt. Bachelor.

Dry Land Training Class

Tue. Thu. & Sun., 8am

Bend Pilates

155 SW Century Dr., Bend

bendpilates.net

$22







Intro to Winter Nordic Walking

Don't let the weather stop your outdoor walks. Nordic walking is a way to get outside, build the core and experience stabilization while being active on icy trails.

Learn with fitness instructor Monica McClain Smith about the beauty and health activation of Nordic walking before the snow falls. Gain confidence in how to use poles correctly to maximize points of contact and stabilization. Smith has been teaching fitness classes in Bend for over 30 years and has ample knowledge in winter walking.

The Downtown Bend Public Library is hosting a class on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 12:30pm and the Redmond Public Library is hosting a class on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 3pm. The session begins with an orientation and follows with an optional 45-minute outside Nordic walk with Smith. Some poles will be available for attendees, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own hiking poles.

Intro to Winter Nordic Walking

Wed., Nov. 2, 12:30pm & Tue., Nov 8, 3pm

Bend Public Library and Redmond Public Library

601 NW Wall St., Bend / 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

deschuteslibrary.org

Free





Sled Swap

After signing up for events to get you prepared and stoked for winter recreation season, check out the Sled Swap at Pro Caliber Motorsports. Sell what you don't need or want to refresh. Buy what you need and have on your winter want list.

This swap has everything snow-related including, sleds, snow bikes, parts, jackets, bibs, pants, boots, gloves, trailers and a variety of accessories. There are two ways to sell: sell it yourself with no fee or consign it for a 10% fee.

In addition to the swap, there will be a raffle, burgers and brats and a vintage sled show. Make it to Pro Caliber Sport on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9am-5pm to get ready for winter recreation.

Sled Swap

Sat., Oct. 22, 9am-5pm

Pro Caliber Sport

3500 N Hwy 197, Bend

Free