Girlfriend Gifts 

All Available at Hello Sunshine

520 SW Powerhouse Dr Suite 602, Bend

• 541-241-7729 • facebook.com/hellosunshinebendOR/

All Available at Eclectic Soul

2754 NW Crossing Dr Suite 102, Bend

• 541-797-0119 • eclecticsoulathletics.com

Available at Sage Clean Beauty Boutique

750 NW Lava Rd Suite 100, Bend

• 541-678-5666 • sagecleanbeauty.com

Available at Vanilla

661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302

• 541-617-6113 • Shopvanilla.com

2797 NW Clearwater Dr, Suite 100, Bend

• 541-322-6887 •Tulamovementarts.com

he's a modern-day girl living in a wintery world. Help her stay jovial this holiday season with these gifts that can be purchased from local retailers. From stocking stuffers to exciting experiences, we've got ideas that will make her feel warm and cozy when baby, it's cold outside.From cute to cozy, give your girl a variety of tiny delights for maximum squeal points.$24.50 Cozy Slipper Socks$18 ea. Woodland Creatures Candle Holders$8 Unicorn Journal$17 Buddy Peppermint Body ScrubTake her from the yoga mat to the wine bar in style in these unique, sparkly pieces that flatter and flirt.This seasonal set by ILIA Cosmetics includes a face palette and deluxe mascara that is sure to get her glowing.$42A modern day girl with a festive spirit will love putting a fashionable foot forward in Free People shoes with sexy open sides and pointed toe. Available in leather and corduroy.$168Give her the gift of new experiences and better health with a package of classes that includes yoga, acroyoga, aerial silks, dance, slacklining and more with a 10 class pass from Tula Movement Arts.$130-$150