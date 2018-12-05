Search
December 05, 2018 News » Local News

Girlfriend Gifts 

By
click to enlarge MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker
She's a modern-day girl living in a wintery world. Help her stay jovial this holiday season with these gifts that can be purchased from local retailers. From stocking stuffers to exciting experiences, we've got ideas that will make her feel warm and cozy when baby, it's cold outside.

Stocking Stuffers for Your Girl
From cute to cozy, give your girl a variety of tiny delights for maximum squeal points.
$24.50 Cozy Slipper Socks
$18 ea. Woodland Creatures Candle Holders
$8 Unicorn Journal
$17 Buddy Peppermint Body Scrub
All Available at Hello Sunshine
520 SW Powerhouse Dr Suite 602, Bend
• 541-241-7729 • facebook.com/hellosunshinebendOR/


Sparkly Athleisure Wear
Take her from the yoga mat to the wine bar in style in these unique, sparkly pieces that flatter and flirt.
All Available at Eclectic Soul
2754 NW Crossing Dr Suite 102, Bend
• 541-797-0119 • eclecticsoulathletics.com




Last Night Cosmetics Gift Set
This seasonal set by ILIA Cosmetics includes a face palette and deluxe mascara that is sure to get her glowing.
$42 
Available at Sage Clean Beauty Boutique
750 NW Lava Rd Suite 100, Bend
• 541-678-5666 • sagecleanbeauty.com


Elf Chic Flats
A modern day girl with a festive spirit will love putting a fashionable foot forward in Free People shoes with sexy open sides and pointed toe. Available in leather and corduroy.
$168 
Available at Vanilla
661 SW Powerhouse Dr #1302
• 541-617-6113 • Shopvanilla.com


All Inclusive Movement Arts Classes
Give her the gift of new experiences and better health with a package of classes that includes yoga, acroyoga, aerial silks, dance, slacklining and more with a 10 class pass from Tula Movement Arts.
$130-$150
2797 NW Clearwater Dr, Suite 100, Bend
• 541-322-6887 •Tulamovementarts.com
