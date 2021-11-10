Give Guide 2021 

How it Works



Peruse the Give Guide

In the pages to follow, you’ll get to learn more about the nonprofits doing the good work in our community—helping keep creativity and the arts alive, support wildfire victims, people stay fed, kids get a better education, animals get a fair chance and families find housing, among many other worthy goals.

Choose nonprofits to support

By the time you’ve pored over this guide, you’ll have some good ideas about the nonprofits you want to support. With all that helpful info already inside your brain, head over to our donation portal atand find those nonprofits among the profiles listed there. Click “Donate” on the profile of the nonprofit you want to support and grab your debit or credit card to make an online donation.

Cash in on your perk!

Not only does your tax-deductible donation give you something to feel good about, but that donation also earns you a special perk! Each week, the Central Oregon Gives program offers a different “perk” for your donation, such as a coffee gift card, a local kombucha, discounts at local retailers and much more. Donate to a different nonprofit each week, and you’ll get a new perk each week!

Thank you to our local business sponsors for providing perks each week in 2021: Backporch Coffee Roasters, The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, Humm Kombucha, ROAM, Metalheads Boutique, Boneyard Beer, Powder House Ski & Snowboard, barre3, High Desert Museum, SCP Redmond Hotel, Silver Moon Brewing, Fjällräven, Sisters Coffee Company, Old Mill District, AVID Cider Co. and Worthy Brewing Company!

Peruse the Give Guide, donate throughout the year and get ready for another successful year of giving in 2021!