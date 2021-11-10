 Give Guide 2021 | Give Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 10, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Give Guide

Give Guide 2021 

Our annual giving program offers you incredible ways to help Central Oregon

Every year, the Source Weekly teams up with local nonprofits to launch a massive giving campaign. Supporting their work is important all year round, but it’s at the end of the year, with holidays upon us and tax time looming, that many people take to donating in earnest.

This year’s Give Guide features 80+ nonprofits, all working hard to support our local community. Read our stories of some of their work below, and then scroll down to learn more about Central Oregon Gives, our annual giving campaign.

click to enlarge SOURCE
  • Source
A Marked Increase in Need - With more need for services and an increase in the level of violence, Saving Grace has been hard at work during the pandemic

More than Just Child Care - MountainStar Family Relief Nursery offers needed services for families on the margins

Redmond's First Permanent Shelter Nears Completion - Bethlehem Inn's Project Turnkey motel conversion has been a community-wide effort


Browse all the nonprofits throughout the year on our site:

Visit the Give Guide now.

click image CENTRAL OREGON GIVES
  • Central Oregon Gives

How it Works

1., Peruse this Give Guide, 2., choose nonprofits to support, and 3., go online to CentralOregonGives.org—and then earn great perks when you donate!

Peruse the Give Guide

In the pages to follow, you’ll get to learn more about the nonprofits doing the good work in our community—helping keep creativity and the arts alive, support wildfire victims, people stay fed, kids get a better education, animals get a fair chance and families find housing, among many other worthy goals.

Choose nonprofits to support

By the time you’ve pored over this guide, you’ll have some good ideas about the nonprofits you want to support. With all that helpful info already inside your brain, head over to our donation portal at centraloregongives.org and find those nonprofits among the profiles listed there. Click “Donate” on the profile of the nonprofit you want to support and grab your debit or credit card to make an online donation.

Cash in on your perk!

Not only does your tax-deductible donation give you something to feel good about, but that donation also earns you a special perk! Each week, the Central Oregon Gives program offers a different “perk” for your donation, such as a coffee gift card, a local kombucha, discounts at local retailers and much more. Donate to a different nonprofit each week, and you’ll get a new perk each week!

Thank you to our local business sponsors for providing perks each week in 2021: Backporch Coffee Roasters, The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, Humm Kombucha, ROAM, Metalheads Boutique, Boneyard Beer, Powder House Ski & Snowboard, barre3, High Desert Museum, SCP Redmond Hotel, Silver Moon Brewing, Fjällräven, Sisters Coffee Company, Old Mill District, AVID Cider Co. and Worthy Brewing Company!

Peruse the Give Guide, donate throughout the year and get ready for another successful year of giving in 2021!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in Give Guide

More Give Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Live Music- Outside

Live Music- Outside - Bend Cider Co.

Fri., Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Give Guide

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 10-17, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation