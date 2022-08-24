Gnome More Boring Beer 

"It's like having a neighborhood party where you catch up with friends, meet new people and have lots of fun in the process," is how Deschutes Historical Museum Manager Vanessa Ivy describes The Little Woody, the barrel-aged beer, cider and whiskey festival that happens quite literally in the museum's front yard.

click to enlarge Brian Becker

What's better than a festival that brings aged beers, whiskeys and ciders? One that also involves costumes. This year's Little Woody happens Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3, bringing back a locals' favorite tradition of unique beverages AND an invitation to dress up in gnome-themed gear. The first 75 people who show up in full "gnomy" costumes (and not just a hat, slacker) get a special festival goblet. Festival tickets range from a $5 designated driver ticket to a $40 VIP ticket that includes early access, a tasting glass, drink tokens and a t-shirt. A standard package with eight tasting tokens is $25.

On top of "tasters" of small-batch beers, ciders and artisan rye whiskeys and bourbons, there's also live music and food from local vendors, with live music starting at 5pm. Musical selections include Americana, pop, country, bluegrass, folk and reggae funk.

Close to two dozen breweries are taking part in The Little Woody, including local favorites such as Bend Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, Sunriver Brewing, Boneyard Beer, Silver Moon Brewing, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Kobold Brewing, GoodLife Brewing Company, Three Creeks Brewing and Wild Ride. Also on tap are Oregon breweries including Buoy Beer and Fort George from Astoria, pFriem from Hood River, Hopworks from Portland, Alesong from Eugene, Block 15 from Corvallis, Rogue from Newport and Finnriver Farm & Cidery from the Olympic Peninsula of Washington. New this year are "whiskey sampling" sessions in the whiskey tent both Friday and Saturday nights.

Also new this year: A partnership with the Bend Beer Run, which allows runners doing the 21+ 5k to make one of their "beer stops" inside The Little Woody.

The Little Woody donates a portion of its proceeds to the Deschutes Historical Museum.

"Our volunteers and staff look forward, each year, to sharing the local history with participants and remind everyone that they are welcome to explore the halls and galleries during the event," said Ivy of the museum.

The Little Woody is put on by Lay It Out Events, the sister company of the Source Weekly.

The Little Woody

Fri., Sept. 2, 5-10pm & Sat., Sept. 3, Noon-10pm

Deschutes Historical Museum