November 16, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Gliding Into Ice-Skating Season 

Seventh Mountain Resort hosts its annual opening skate weekend and food drive, with a winter bazaar

By

Seventh Mountain Resort has been the place to ice skate in Bend since the '70s. This weekend, the resort will host its ice rink opening festivities for the season. The 8th annual food drive benefiting the Bend Food Project and the Giving Plate will run from Friday to Sunday, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.

The skating kicks off on Friday at 6pm with fresh ice and the winter bazaar. Attendees will find over 15 local vendors in the ballroom next to the ice-skating rink. Families can celebrate the season with a skate session, holiday shopping and a warm beverage. Vendors include Oak and Juniper, Danica Glass, Lightning Ridge Alpacas and more.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SEVENTH MOUNTAIN RESORT
  • Photo courtesy Seventh Mountain Resort

On Saturday, the rink is open from 10am-10pm. Meghan Beacham from 99.7 The Bull and Megan Sinclair from 107.7 The Beat will have control of the sound system from noon-2pm, talking with the crowd and playing music to get skaters in the holiday spirit. G Bots and the Journeymen will perform live music from 4-7pm. On Sunday starting at 10am, families can skate and take pictures with Santa Claus. Portraits will be available for purchase.

"With the ice-skating rink open to the public, we want people to just take a little mini vacation right on the outskirts of town and enjoy winter," said Justin Wellman, recreation manager at Seventh Mountain Resort.

Improvements have been made to the rink since last season, including large new boards to line the rink and fun lighting additions, according to Wellman. The newly revamped rink will be freshly resurfaced by the Zamboni that everyone knows and loves.

Seventh Mountain Resort invites Central Oregon to bring five non-perishable food items and get $5 off skating this weekend.

Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening
Fri., Nov. 18, 6-10pm, Sat., Nov. 19, 10am-10pm, Sun., Nov. 20, 10am-8pm
Seventh Mountain Resort
18575 SW Century Dr., Bend
Free festivities, $15 to skate

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
