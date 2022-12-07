 Go Here: Illuminating the Deschutes with Holiday Spirit | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a supporter 
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 07, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Illuminating the Deschutes with Holiday Spirit 

Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade takes over the water this weekend

By

Uniting the outdoor, active spirit of Bend with holiday cheer, the Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade will brighten the water with battery-powered and solar-powered holiday lights, Christmas music and festive energy. Decked-out canoes, kayaks and paddle boats will parade up the Deschutes this Friday, Dec. 9 and are invited back to Tumalo Creek for a post-parade holiday party.

Fifteen years ago, it all started with a small crew of "friends of the shop" — loyal customers at Tumalo Creek who love paddling and celebrating the holidays. After a couple of years of the staff joining in on the night light paddles, this event has grown and grown.

Paddlers dress up their canoes and kayaks with battery-powered Christmas lights and holiday decorations. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TUMALO CREEK
  • Photo courtesy of Tumalo Creek
  • Paddlers dress up their canoes and kayaks with battery-powered Christmas lights and holiday decorations.

Now, this is a parade for everyone in Central Oregon. Whether you're joining in the paddle parade or watching from the Old Mill Bridge or alongside the river, it's one to not miss.

Launch time is between 4-4:30pm (around dusk) from the Tumalo Creek dock, located just outside its shop above the Bend Whitewater Park. As the sun sets and the spirited boats hit the water, the parade begins. Paddlers will paddle up the river to the Old Mill Bridge and take laps to keep the flow going.

No registration is needed to participate in the paddle parade, but participants are advised to come prepared. Tumalo Creek advises paddlers to show up early, wear a PFD and dress warm. Participants are encouraged to avoid using glitter, tinsel and items that could become micro-trash in their boat decorations — keeping the river clean, healthy and trash-free.

"Some people start showing up at 2 or 3 in the afternoon if they have really intricate decorations. We've had some pretty big ones these days," said Sue Fox, manager at Tumalo Creek.

Tying together boats, creating huge displays and bumping Christmas music on portable speakers, participants have gone big over the last two years. After the pandemic, Central Oregon came out in higher numbers with more spirit than ever seen before, according to Fox.

After the paddle, participants are invited to the shop for hot cocoa, cookies and drinks. Tumalo Creek connects with the community and like-minded water enthusiasts. The after-parade celebration is a space for the community to get to know each other.

"We have a culture at Tumalo Creek," Fox said. "We don't just sell paddling equipment to people. We befriend them. We talk story with them. It's getting to talk about what we all love: which is paddling."

Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade
Friday, Dec. 9, 4-5pm
Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe
805 SW Industrial Way Suite 6, Bend
tumalocreek.com
Free

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
Read More about Allie Noland
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Holiday Hours: Toddler Open Play

Holiday Hours: Toddler Open Play - Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Mon., Dec. 12, 9-10:30 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Through Dec. 23, 9-10:30 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and Through Dec. 30, 9-10:30 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Allie Noland

  • Put A Fiddle On That Beat

    Put A Fiddle On That Beat

    Gangstagrass combines the improvisational genres of bluegrass and hip-hop
    • By Allie Noland
    • Dec 7, 2022
  • Craigie Stories Fill the Tower

    Craigie Stories Fill the Tower

    Storytelling folk musician is a master at between-song dialogue and makes listeners laugh and cry
    • By Allie Noland
    • Nov 30, 2022
  • 30 Events in 30 Days

    30 Events in 30 Days

    Joslyn Bryant set out to explore the Central Oregon event scene and set up a community-engaged challenge for herself
    • By Allie Noland
    • Nov 30, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation