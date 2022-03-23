 Golf Course Correction | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 23, 2022 News » Local News

Golf Course Correction 

The River's Edge Homeowners Association finalized a deal to keep its golf course running, after it nearly became a large housing development

The River's Edge Community Master Association announced that the sale of River's Edge Golf Course finalized for a sum of $500,000. In April 2021 River's Edge's former owner Wayne Purcell announced his intention to sell the golf course to Pahlisch Homes, which planned to develop it into 370+ homes. Nearby residents weren't happy.

They started a campaign to "Save the Golf Course," citing potentially increased traffic, decreased real estate values and the loss of the golf course views advertised to them when they bought their homes. The River's Edge community spoke out against the proposed sale through yard signs, online and at a tense town hall where Dan Pahlisch failed to assuage the crowd of homeowners. In August 2021 adjacent homeowners sued both Palisch Homes and River's Edge LLC to block the development.

click to enlarge Homeowners in the River&#39;s Edge community went to court and successfully blocked the move to turn tracts like this into new housing. The sale of 141 acres beat the March 23 deadline. - CREDIT ELLA TAFT
  • Credit Ella Taft
  • Homeowners in the River's Edge community went to court and successfully blocked the move to turn tracts like this into new housing. The sale of 141 acres beat the March 23 deadline.

On Oct. 23 last year the homeowner's association announced it had reached a settlement with River's Edge and would buy all 141 acres of the golf course and its facilities. The settlement gave homeowners four months to conduct due diligence on the golf course, and then have 30 days to make a purchase, giving a final deadline of March 23.

"This is a wonderful day for our community. We saved the golf course, and by doing so preserved a beautiful and precious amenity for our homeowners and an iconic public golf course for the Bend community," said Jeff Kramer, president of the River's Edge Community Master Association, in a press release.

"This is a wonderful day for our community. We saved the golf course, and by doing so preserved a beautiful and precious amenity for our homeowners and an iconic public golf course for the Bend community."—Jeff Kramer

The golf course will remain open to the public, and Kramer also announced a slate of improvements to the grounds and facilities.

"We have big plans for this golf season and the future," Kramer said. "We'll start by improving the physical condition of the course and then work toward making it a more enjoyable course for everyone to play, whether you're an ace golfer or just a beginner. We also plan to upgrade the clubhouse restaurant and make the overall experience of coming to River's Edge one that will keep people coming back."

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
