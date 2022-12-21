 Governor Commutes Death Row Inmates | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 21, 2022 News » Local News

Governor Commutes Death Row Inmates 

Seventeen inmates with death sentences are no longer eligible for capital punishment, a policy the state hasn't acted on in over 25 years

By

On Dec. 13 Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentence of Oregon's 17 inmates on death row and ordered the execution chamber to be dismantled. The 17 prisoners will now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem houses the state’s execution chambers. - PHOTO COURTESY OF M.O. STEVENS VIA WIKIMEDIA
  • Photo courtesy of M.O. Stevens via Wikimedia
  • The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem houses the state’s execution chambers.

Oregon rarely uses the death penalty, executing only two inmates in the last 50 years. Since the state's last execution in 1997, the scope of capital punishment has narrowed. A 2019 bill made the murder of children younger than 14, murder of law enforcement officers, terrorist acts that kill more than one person and prison killings committed by a convicted murderer the only crimes eligible for the death penalty. Gov. John Kitzhaber placed a moratorium on the death penalty in 2011, which Brown continued.

"I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison," Brown said in a press release. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is both dysfunctional and immoral. Today I am commuting Oregon's death row so that we will no longer have anyone serving a sentence of death and facing execution in this state. This is a value that many Oregonians share."

Twenty-three states don't have the death penalty, and Oregon is one of three states with a governor-imposed moratorium. Oregon has abolished and reestablished the death penalty three times, most recently in a 1984 referendum after the Oregon Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional in 1981. Frank Thompson, the former superintendent of prisons for the state of Oregon who oversaw the construction of the execution chamber in the 1990s, celebrated the end of the death penalty.

"The Death Penalty is simply a bad public policy on many levels. It does a disservice to everyone it touches, including the state workers in our corrections department whose job it is to carry out executions. No employee of the state should have to take on the burdens that come with killing a defenseless human being," Thompson said in a press release.

A 2021 Gallup poll found 54% of respondents were in favor of the death penalty for a person convicted of murder, which is the lowest favorability since 1974 when 50% were in favor. Oregonians were 57% in favor of the death penalty in 2012, but no statewide polling has been done on the issue since. Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp criticized the commutation in a press release.

"Did the people of Oregon vote to end the death penalty? I don't recall that happening. This is another example of the Governor and the Democrats not abiding by the wishes of Oregonians. Even in the final days of her term, Brown continues to disrespect the victims of the most violent crimes," Knopp said.

The death penalty is a part of the Oregon constitution and can't be banned without a proposal by the legislature that clears both houses and is approved by voters in a general election. Governor-elect Tina Kotek told OPB she was personally opposed to the death penalty and would continue the current moratorium.


About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
Read More about Jack Harvel
