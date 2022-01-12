 Great Nordeen Ski Race 2022 | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 12, 2022 Outside » Outside Features

Great Nordeen Ski Race 2022 

Ski and bike races start at Mt. Bachelor

By
click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Great Nordeen Ski Race 2022

The 2022 ski season in Central Oregon is in full swing. As the snow continues to fall, winter-style events are on the docket, including the 19th Annual Great Nordeen Ski Race happening on Jan. 23. The event will feature both a Nordic ski and fat tire bike race leaving from Mt. Bachelor.

The Nordic ski race features an 18k freestyle race that starts at 7:30am at West Village, while the fat tire bike race is 15k and starts at 8:45am at The Sunrise Lodge. (Both the Nordic ski and bike races end at Wanoga Sno-Park.) After competing, participants are invited to an awards party (a shuttle from Wanoga back to Mt. Bachelor will be provided). Food, drinks and beer from Everybody's Brewing will be available.

Registration for either race starts at $50 per racer. The registration fee includes a Black Strap custom buff and access to the after party's supplied food and drinks. Registration officially closes Jan. 21, but during packet pickup at the new Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation on Jan. 22, racers can still apply, though the entrance fee will go up to $60. Day-of registration will not be accepted.

Visit mbsef.org to find more information, and to register for the races.

2022 Great Nordeen Ski Race

Sun., Jan. 23

Starts at Mt. Bachelor

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend

mbsef.org/

$50-$60

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Slow Down and Inhale

    Slow Down and Inhale

    It’s hard to imagine the stress on those less fortunate.
    • by Brad Chalfant
    • Jun 3, 2020
  • The Cleanup Crew

    The Cleanup Crew

    Carrion beetles perform a much-needed service in the natural world
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Nov 25, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Miguel Hernandez Fireside Show At The Suttle Lodge

Miguel Hernandez Fireside Show At The Suttle Lodge - The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

Thu., Jan. 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly January 13, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation