Great Nordeen Ski Race 2022

The 2022 ski season in Central Oregon is in full swing. As the snow continues to fall, winter-style events are on the docket, including the 19th Annual Great Nordeen Ski Race happening on Jan. 23. The event will feature both a Nordic ski and fat tire bike race leaving from Mt. Bachelor.

The Nordic ski race features an 18k freestyle race that starts at 7:30am at West Village, while the fat tire bike race is 15k and starts at 8:45am at The Sunrise Lodge. (Both the Nordic ski and bike races end at Wanoga Sno-Park.) After competing, participants are invited to an awards party (a shuttle from Wanoga back to Mt. Bachelor will be provided). Food, drinks and beer from Everybody's Brewing will be available.

Registration for either race starts at $50 per racer. The registration fee includes a Black Strap custom buff and access to the after party's supplied food and drinks. Registration officially closes Jan. 21, but during packet pickup at the new Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation on Jan. 22, racers can still apply, though the entrance fee will go up to $60. Day-of registration will not be accepted.

Visit mbsef.org to find more information, and to register for the races.

2022 Great Nordeen Ski Race

Sun., Jan. 23

Starts at Mt. Bachelor

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend

mbsef.org/

$50-$60