 Growing Places | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 21, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Growing Places 

John Kish launches The Greenhouse Cabaret with 'Hedwig'

By

I've been a part of the Bend theater scene on and off for a long time, and there aren't very many predictable aspects of that world. I've acted in a few dozen plays, stage managed a handful and directed two of them, so I tend to feel like I have skin in the game when it comes to Central Oregon having a strong theater community. Conversely, the quality of the productions always vary across the theater companies, the backstage drama fluctuates between deeply uncomfortable and non-existent and it's usually pretty impossible to tell how opening night is going to be until you're in the middle of it.

click to enlarge Hedwig will tell you some stories. - JOY REYNEKE
  • Joy Reyneke
  • Hedwig will tell you some stories.

In fact, I'm pretty sure there's only one actually predictable aspect of theater in Bend: If John Kish is involved, it's going to be worth watching. From founding the Cocktail Cabaret at the Capitol, giving a powerful dramatic performance in "The Glass Menagerie" and a classic slapstick performance in "Young Frankenstein" and directing one of the finest musicals Central Oregon has ever seen with "Spring Awakening," John Kish is one of our best storytellers.

So, in a perfect confluence of events, Kish is opening The Greenhouse Cabaret, a theater space inside his plant shop, Somewhere That's Green.

"When I conceived my plant shop idea back in 2013, the theater was also a part," Kish told the Source Weekly. "When I launched the plant shop in 2018 I never dreamed that in four years I would already have the theater launching within it! The main inspiration was 'Little Shop of Horrors,' AKA plants and theater combined, my two loves and passions. Also, I left NYC wanting more nature and grounding, so performing in a planty space is a unique experience I've never seen, for both the performer and audience member."

And what better way to launch Th Greenhouse Cabaret than with one of the finest rock musicals of all time, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," with Kish in the starring role. "It has often been said that Hedwig is a career-ending role as there's nothing quite like it again," says Kish. "I've never been in the right place or time to get cast, and what better way than to launch my own theater with it. It truly will be a great representation of what this new stage will represent."

In the category of painfully obvious information, the Bend theater scene has a massive lack of opportunities for LGBTQIA2S+ artists and artists of color on stage and in the director's chair. The movement forward has been happening so slowly as to almost be unnoticeable. The Greenhouse is planning on helping change that. "My hope is to host diverse theatrical companies from surrounding Oregon areas to bring more art to Bend," says Kish. "Then, in time, open up that conversation about creating local opportunities here. Many say there are no LGBTQIA2S+ or BIPOC artistic opportunities and I agree. So, I built a theater to do so. The Greenhouse will also be a host to local drag troupes, RuPaul viewing parties and more queer community-building opportunities that are not offered in this town."

click to enlarge JOY REYNEKE
  • Joy Reyneke

If you're not familiar with "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," it's heartbreaking, hilarious and an enduring artistic work that only gets more relevant with time. Directed by the great Rick Johnson, "Hedwig" has a thematic importance that Kish instinctively knows is an ideal launch to the Greenhouse.

Hedwig not only broke ground by having a trans character front and center of a rock opera, but John Cameron Mitchell's masterwork also balanced the tragedy of loss, the warmth of love and the pitch-black comedy of failure in a way that hadn't been done before or since.

The show stays with everyone who sees it, not just for a day or two, but forever. "I hope people walk away feeling moved," says Kish. "Some may not know why, others may be jazzed from the rock music and some may see life a little differently than before. Hedwig's story is that of us all; a universal pain shared, no matter the circumstances. Acceptance of self is making love; having compassion for yourself and others."

click to enlarge JOY REYNEKE
  • Joy Reyneke

Theater in Bend is in good hands with John Kish. Just look at how beautifully he curates Somewhere That's Green and imagine how that skill would carry over to The Greenhouse Cabaret. He has the patience to build something with strong roots; something that will grow larger and more beautiful over time. He wouldn't oversaturate the scene, instead making sure each and every blossom, each leaf, each artistic endeavor is given the attention and love it deserves. Live theater came very close to dying during COVID. The art form deserves to be regrown with a stronger foundation and I can't think of anyone better than John Kish to plant the seed.


Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Fri., Oct. 21-Sat., Nov. 5
The Greenhouse Cabaret
1017 NE 2nd St., Bend
Tickets and show details at thegreenhousecabaret.com
Volunteer opportunities at greenhousecabaret@gmail.com

About The Author

Jared Rasic

Film critic and author of food, arts and culture stories for the Source Weekly since 2010.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Portraits of Resilience Reception: The Photography of Gary Calicott

Portraits of Resilience Reception: The Photography of Gary Calicott - Immersion Brewing

Fri., Sept. 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More by Jared Rasic

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly September 22, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation