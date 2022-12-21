 Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 21, 2022 Music

Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023 

Hayden Homes announces Noah Kahan, and Midtown Ballroom taps The California Honeydrops

By

It's not even 2023, and the concert lineup keeps getting better and better with many musicians trying to stop in Bend on tour. Is it the breathtaking location, with the river and snow-capped surrounding mountains? The growth of the city? The outdoor opportunities? The sunny days? Whatever it is, Bend is bringing in some big names next year.

Noah Kahan is an indie-pop singer-songwriter who started releasing singles in 2017. - NOAH KAHAN INSTAGRAM
Noah Kahan: Stick Season Summer Tour


Selling out his 2022 Stick Season Tour, Noah Kahan is returning for more shows in 2023. Kahan's album "Stick Season" was released in October and has seen immense support and stream counts from listeners. With only one stop in Oregon, the indie-pop artist is coming right here to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Kahan's concerts are full of fans singing back to him, relating to the lyrics that describe the life of struggling through hard times, transitions and feeling stuck. The explosion of popularity started on Tik Tok, when Kahan released a short clip of his title track, "Stick Season," four months prior to the album release.

Listeners quickly found themselves attached to the lyrics: "And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks and I / Saw your mom she forgot that I existed and / It's half my fault, but I just like to play the victim / I'll drink alcohol 'til my friends come home for Christmas." Hundreds of people started covering the song and uploading it to Tik Tok, showing support and love for Kahan's new project. Quickly, he became a viral sensation.

The diversity of the album shows Kahan's strengths as a musician, with high-energy tunes like "Everywhere, Everything" and "Homesick" to slower ballads like "The View Between Villages" and "Strawberry Wine."

Tickets are selling fast, so Kahan fans and indie-pop lovers better jump online soon.

The California Honeydrops is an R&B, roots and blues band and has been together for 14 years. - THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS FACEBOOK
The California Honeydrops: Soft Spot Tour

This bluesy band is inviting Central Oregon to groove out this April at the Midtown Ballroom. The California Honeydrops released its new album, "Soft Spot," in October and is touring the feel-good album during the blossoming of spring.

"This record is all about love and good lovin' and other things that matter," said front man, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski on the band's website.

"Soft Spot" features upbeat harmonies, energetic instrumentals and a warm weather vibe that will carry listeners through the cold winter. The opening track, "Honey and Butter," is nothing but sweet memories and lightheartedness.

Central Oregonians can listen and dance to the swingy, vibrant tunes from the new album when the band hits Bend. Ticket sales just started on Dec. 16, so concertgoers better snag some tickets while they're still available.

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
