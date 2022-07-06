 Gung Ho for Munch & Music | Upcoming Shows | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 06, 2022 Music » Upcoming Shows

Gung Ho for Munch & Music 

By

Munch & Music, a staple in the Bend music scene, returns this Thursday for its 31st rendition. The free music series has always been a welcome addition to the weekly music lineup when other venues lay dormant mid-week—though this Thursday deserves a shout out because it is packed with high quality live music across Central Oregon (Phutureprimitive at High Desert Music Hall, Marchfourth at Sisters Artworks and Khruangbin at Hayden Homes Amphitheater).

click to enlarge COURTESY DYLAN STODD
  • Courtesy Dylan Stodd


This week Munch & Music will host The Yachtsmen. The group pulls experienced musicians from across the Portland area including those from other tribute bands such as the Journey tribute Wheels in the Sky and a fan favorite Excellent Gentleman. The Yachtsmen’s music captures the energy of the yacht rock heyday of the ‘70s and early ‘80s and is sure to have audiences stripping their shoes and loosening up a couple buttons. In essence, the Drake Park stage will be the best beach show of the summer without all the messy sand and shirtless bros.  

Aside from the music are local food vendors, so show up hungry. There’s also a marketplace of local craftspeople for those looking to do some shopping. Deschutes Brewery will be the beverage provider with its beer lineup and a weekly special cocktail. A kids’ area is also in place with bouncy houses and child-friendly activities.  

Munch & Music is every Thursday until Aug. 11. This year’s lineup is:  

 

  • July 14: Deep Sea Diver w/Les Gold  

  • July 21: The Brothers Comatose w/Beyond the Lamplight  

  • July 28: Stone in Love w/Superball  

  • Aug. 4: Storm Large w/Wyelow  

  • Aug. 11: Precious Byrd w/Company Grand  

 

Munch and Music 

July 7-Aug. 11, 5:30pm-9pm 

Drake Park  

777 NW Riverside Blvd.  

Free 

Comments

Add a comment

Submitting an event is free and easy.

