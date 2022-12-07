Gung Ho: Goo Goo Dolls Headed Back to Bend 

Goo Goo Dolls Headed Back to Bend



Nineties darlings the Goo Goo Dolls must have had a good time when the band played the Hayden Homes Amphitheater back in July, because in 2023, the band will make its only Oregon summer show appearance right back here in Bend.

HHA announced made its second concert announcement for the 2023 season on Monday, with the announcement that Goo Goo Dolls would play Bend on Sept. 4 along with rock band O.A.R. Earlier this fall, HHA announced that Death Cab for Cutie would play June 17 along with special guest Omelda.

Claire Marie Vogel

Presale runs Thursday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at BendConcerts.com. The password is "local."

General ticket sales start Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

"I'm so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.," said John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls in a press release. "It's going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!"

As O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge said, "After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we'd have on tour together. We're all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy."

Fun facts: The Goo Goo Dolls were started by frontman Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac in 1986, eventually going on to sell 15 million records worldwide and continuing to hold the all-time radio record for Most Top 10 Singles. The band's song, "Iris," was Billboards #1 song on the Adult Top 40 chart for 18 weeks and was named the "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years."