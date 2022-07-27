Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2022 

After a long two years of fixin’ up drinks in our own homes, this is the summer when we branch out. Maybe that just means meeting a buddy on an open-air patio. Or maybe it means meeting a dozen or so friends for that Happy Hour sesh you’ve been waiting so long for.

When it comes to what to drink, the Source drinking team takes it “back to basics” in this edition of the Happy Hour Guide, filling your heads with dreams of those classic cocktails you might have forgotten about in the midst of all those fancy Sazeracs and Naked and Famouses. Here’s to the martinis, rum and Cokes and all the other classics you may have forgotten about! Cheers!

