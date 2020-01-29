 Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020 | Happy Hour Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 29, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020 

Hold it in your hands, one of two ways

By

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2020
Hold it in your hands, one of two ways

Looking for a place to meet for drinks after work or a day on the mountain?

Stash one of these handy guides in your desk or car, so it’s ready when you need it.

click image SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

On the go and wondering where you can get deals on drinks and eats?

Bust out your smartphone and head to the Happy Hour Finder from our website, bendsource.com.

Either way, you have up-to-date happy hour information, verified by a real live human every time we put out one of these guides. That’s right—we use a good old fashioned “telephone” to call each and every one of the businesses listed here.

Also, get details on current drink trends happening in Central Oregon.

Mocktails: Lookout, traditional cocktails: Mocktails are the drink equivalent to “OK Boomer.” By Laurel Brauns.

CBD Cocktails: Local spots combining the best of both worlds. By Nicole Vulcan.

What’s Gin Your Cup?: With juniper as a key ingredient, it’s no wonder gin-based drinks are trending in Central Oregon… and beyond. By Isaac Biehl.

Boozy Coffee: Saturday morning gets better with the addition of a shot—or two—to that cup of joe. By Cayla Clark.

Check out the digital edition below:

click image Get a look at those gorgeous cocktails! Just kidding… those are mocktails. A drinky trend this year involves booze-free - drinks that still let you sip with style—like the - ones featured on this Happy Hour Guide cover, from the mocktail menu at San Simon Bend. Check them out at 845 NW Tin Pan Alley in Bend. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Get a look at those gorgeous cocktails! Just kidding… those are mocktails. A drinky trend this year involves booze-free drinks that still let you sip with style—like the ones featured on this Happy Hour Guide cover, from the mocktail menu at San Simon Bend. Check them out at 845 NW Tin Pan Alley in Bend.

