Happy Hour Guide Winter 2020

Hold it in your hands, one of two ways



Looking for a place to meet for drinks after work or a day on the mountain?



Stash one of these handy guides in your desk or car, so it’s ready when you need it.



click image Source Weekly

On the go and wondering where you can get deals on drinks and eats?



Bust out your smartphone and head to the Happy Hour Finder from our website, bendsource.com.



Either way, you have up-to-date happy hour information, verified by a real live human every time we put out one of these guides. That’s right—we use a good old fashioned “telephone” to call each and every one of the businesses listed here.



Also, get details on current drink trends happening in Central Oregon.



Mocktails: Lookout, traditional cocktails: Mocktails are the drink equivalent to “OK Boomer.” By Laurel Brauns.



CBD Cocktails: Local spots combining the best of both worlds. By Nicole Vulcan.

What’s Gin Your Cup?: With juniper as a key ingredient, it’s no wonder gin-based drinks are trending in Central Oregon… and beyond. By Isaac Biehl.



Boozy Coffee: Saturday morning gets better with the addition of a shot—or two—to that cup of joe. By Cayla Clark.



Check out the digital edition below: