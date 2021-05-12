 Hard-ly Drinking | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Hard-ly Drinking 

A roundup of the myriad hard seltzers locals are enjoying in 2021

By

Ah, hard seltzer. In 2018, the Source Weekly went on a quest to find Zima, in an effort to bring back some of what was good in the '90s. In 2020, the Source pegged hard seltzer as the biggest emerging trend—one that would one day, soon, fall to the annals of pop-culture history.

But now, in 2021, another year into this hard-ly drinking trend and some hard-seltzer makers have dropped the idea, leaving it to the likes of Bud Light and White Claw. Others, meanwhile, are pivoting to new varieties.

This seltzer is hard, loaded and organic. What&#39;s not to like? - COURTESY SUZIE&#39;S
  • Courtesy Suzie's
  • This seltzer is hard, loaded and organic. What's not to like?

With that, we've devised this roundup of what's out there for local hard seltzers... if you're into that kind of thing.

10 Barrel Brewing Co.'s Clean Line Hard Seltzer — Actual marketing copy: "Clean Line was inspired by that feeling of blasting through waist deep powder, dropping into a glassy wave, or being the first one on the trail after a summer rain." Drop in on this one in flavors that include Blackberry Cucumber, Cherry Lime, Huckleberry and Mango.

Avid Cider's 7 Peaks Hard Seltzer — Made with alcohol derived from apples, 7 Peaks comes in flavors including Tropical Smash, Mandarin Greyhound and Raspberry Cosmo.

Deschutes Brewery is currently offering a Crimson Berry Tea Seltzer on tap at the downtown Bend pub. It's a 5%-ABV seltzer made with Rooibos tea, cranberry, elderberries, hibiscus and rosehips, and it's caffeine free. Deschutes' Modified Theory, another seltzer offering that debuted last year, is no longer in production.

Three Creeks is offering its Sisters Hard Seltzer, including its Blackberry Lime and Mango flavors. It's been available both on tap at the pub in Sisters as well as in cans—find the cans at Winco, Safeway and other local retailers.

Somewhat local:

Pacific Sparkling from Ninkasi Brewing was launched in 2019, building off the popular Eugene-area beer brand. Flavors include Crisp Cucumber Mint, Marionberry Lemon Twist, Sun-Kissed Grapefruit and Tangy Key Lime.

SeekOut is the seltzer offering from Corvallis-based 2Towns Ciderhouse. Try it in flavors that include Apricot + Mango, Blackberry Lemonade, Black Currant + Pomegranate Lemonade, Blueberry + Hibiscus Lemonade and Key Lime + Mint.

Suzie's Organic Hard Seltzer was launched in 2020 and is made in Pendleton. Flavors for this organic version of hard seltzer include Citrus Flip, Kiwi Mango, Peachy, Very Berry and Naked—a flavor-free option. As Suzie's puts it, "Drink it as is or add your own kiss of originality."

Also out in 2021 from Suzie's is its Loaded Organic Hard Seltzer, a zero-sugar, zero-carb version in flavors that include Mojito, Piña Colada and Moscow Mule.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

