 Hayden Homes First Concert Release for 2023
October 19, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Hayden Homes First Concert Release for 2023 

Death Cab for Cutie is coming to Bend next year, and Hayden Homes will release more show dates before end of the year

By

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced its first show for the 2023 concert season. Death Cab for Cutie, the American indie/alternative rock band, is performing at Hayden Homes Amphitheater with special guest Lomelda on Saturday, June 17. Pre-sale is on Thursday and general sale is Friday.

click to enlarge Hail this ride on June 17, 2023. Tickets go on sale Oct. 20. - COURTESY OF DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
  • Courtesy of Death Cab for Cutie
  • Hail this ride on June 17, 2023. Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.

Originally dubbed the Les Schwab Amphitheater until a name change this past year, the venue has seen enormous growth over the past 20 years of its existence, according to Beau Eastes, marketing director at Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater. When Eastes started in 2017, Hayden Homes hosted 12 shows. In 2022, the venue hosted 52. After securing a partnership with Live Nation in 2021, along with the increase in the number of shows, it has been able to secure bigger shows, announcing release dates earlier and earlier. 

"Being able to release dates earlier than before speaks to the experience that artists are having at our venue," Eastes said. "Right in the heart of town on the river, it's a pretty amazing place for not just concertgoers, but the performers as well."

The amphitheater has brought in a variety of music artists across a wide range of genres to Central Oregon, from country to folk to rock to electronic to stand-up comedy.

"We're getting artists that, if they're gonna stop in Oregon, and they're only gonna play one place in Oregon, they're choosing our venue over others," Eastes said. 

Among the shows this past season, Hayden Homes hosted its first full production EDM concert with headliner Odesza and supporting act Sylvan Esso. It was the only venue in Oregon where the tour performed. 

This year the venue also hosted several artists for multiple nights, something it's only done once in the 20 years prior to this past season. Kenny Chesney, The Chicks and Thomas Rhett each headlined two shows at Hayden Homes in 2022. 

Behind each concert are over 800 people who make the shows run smoothly, from the marketing team to stage production to the front of the house to sales to food vendors.

"It's a community wide effort to put on these world-class shows," Eastes said. "We're so thankful that there are so many people excited to be part of it. We could not put on these shows without the amazing workforce we have."

Hayden Homes Amphitheater
344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend
bendconcerts.com

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
