 Hemp Symposium Ahead at OSU | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 20, 2021 Culture » Smoke Signals

Hemp Symposium Ahead at OSU 

National Hemp Symposium is the first of its kind, college says

By

An upcoming symposium will focus on the outlook of the hemp industry, and will bring together government officials, leaders in the industry and other corporate entities aiming to find new, sustainable uses for the versatile plant. On Feb. 9 and 10, Oregon State University will host the National Hemp Symposium, the first-ever event of its kind, according to OSU.

Hosting the event will be staffers from OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center and the Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources, a unit of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Jay Noller, left, director and lead researcher of the Oregon State University Global Hemp Innovation Center, and Lloyd Nackley, a hemp researcher, when the center launched. - OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Oregon State University
  • Jay Noller, left, director and lead researcher of the Oregon State University Global Hemp Innovation Center, and Lloyd Nackley, a hemp researcher, when the center launched.

"This symposium will offer a deep dive into some of these most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the hemp industry as the future is truly limited only by our imagination," wrote Jay Noller, director of the Global Hemp Innovation Center in a press release. "We seek a 2050 vision of the widespread incorporation of hemp across the U.S. economy."

Speakers for the online event will include Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, Ross McFarlane of the Sierra Club, Patrick Atagi of the National Industrial Hemp Council, Deanie Elsner of Charlotte's Web and Don Davidson of 3M, among others. Speakers and panelists will discuss opportunities for hemp in various industries, including transportation, energy, construction and more. A watch-on-demand film festival will be available as part of the event as well.

The explosive growth of Oregon's hemp industry is nothing short of astounding. Oregon has allowed farmers to grow hemp since 2009, but it wasn't until 2015 that the state's agriculture department approved its first hemp-growing license, according to OSU. In 2018, ahead of the federal changes that took hemp off of the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances, 7,808 acres of hemp were in cultivation in the state. In 2019, following that change at the federal level, the number of acres in cultivation shot up to 46,219 acres, according to OSU, with 20% of the state's overall production acres registered for growing hemp. While those "seas of green" one might encounter in rural parts of the state—including right here in Deschutes County—might appear to be the psychotropic, THC-containing versions, they're actually hemp, used for a variety of agricultural, medical and industrial purposes.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Researchers see promise in hemp as a sustainable material that could support environmental resource-reduction goals. According to a description on the Symposium's website, sustainable hemp products could be researched and developed to "displace unsustainable fossil fuel and water-intensive source materials currently in use."

National Hemp Symposium
Tue., Feb 9 & Wed., Feb. 10
Online event
Register at nationalhempsymposium.org
$325/ 80% discount for students

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Pro File: Josh Kelley, Cyclocross Racer
Testing Their Takeout Skills
'Ellipse' Sets Course for a New Age of Theatre
Dad Rocker's New Book
May the Source Be With You
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Scalehouse Gallery Presents Shabazz Larkin: Fragile Black Man

Staff Pick
Scalehouse Gallery Presents Shabazz Larkin: Fragile Black Man - Scalehouse Gallery

Through Jan. 30
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 20-27, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation