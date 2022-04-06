 Highs and Lows of Hemp | The Leaflet | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 13, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

Highs and Lows of Hemp 

The hemp market stabilized, and farmers are shifting away from CBD and toward grains and fiber

By

The hemp industry in 2022 is in a strange spot. The market overproduced in 2019 and has since been trying to find a sweet spot for the crop while millions of pounds of excess biomass are still stored across the country. In 2020 there were over 200 million pounds of excess hemp, but it looks like the market took a course correction, albeit with some alarming business practices still prevalent.

COURTESY OF ALEKS VIA WIKIMEDIA
  • Courtesy of Aleks via Wikimedia

"My survey showed that excess inventory declined to 60 million pounds. That's a reduction of 70% year over year," said Beau Whitney, an economist who studies hemp. "In previous years, 65% of the cultivators planted without having a buyer. In this last year 42% planted without a buyer. To me, that's crazy, not having a buyer for your crop before you plant it. I don't know of any other agricultural commodity that has behavior like that."

The reduction in excess biomass stabilized prices, but it's still far lower than its peak in 2019 when CBD-focused hemp sold as high as $43 a pound compared to about $1-2 a pound now.

"That's really good news for farmers if they can manage at that pricing level, because a lot of them are not making a profit—in fact, based upon my survey, combined with the entire industry, 58% of hemp operators, processors, distributors, whatever, 58% were not making a profit," Whitney said.

“If you just take 10 product categories that hemp can support, just in the US alone, it's larger than the entire global market for adult use and medical cannabis.”—Beau Whitney tweet this

With market uncertainty, a lot of hemp farmers are growing hemp more focused on fiber and grain, rather than CBD, which has traditionally been the more profitable route for farmers. Hemp fiber can be made into paper, textiles, construction materials and more. Hemp grain can be used in foods for both humans and animals.

"There's these huge opportunities in hemp plastics and hemp wood," Whitney said. "If you reach the potential for grain, we're talking tens of millions of acres planted for fiber by 2030. Now there's 235,000 acres licensed this last year, 10 million acres could be licensed by 2030— predominantly fiber and grain."

The fiber and grain markets are where the real opportunities for growth are in the industry, according to Whitney. The extreme versatility of the grain and fiber could provide alternatives from everything to animal feed to concrete.

COURTESY OF ALEKS VIA WIKIMEDIA
  • Courtesy of Aleks via Wikimedia

"Hemp is not big cannabis's little sister. Hemp is the big sister to little adult use, little medical cannabis," he said. "If you just take 10 product categories that hemp can support, just in the U.S. alone, it's larger than the entire global market for adult use and medical cannabis. So, this whole narrative of being a drug, it's wrong. The whole narrative of it being smaller than adult use medical, that's wrong."

U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed that hemp produced for CBD shrunk from over 80% of all U.S.-grown hemp to 64% in the past year nationally. In October Central Oregon Hemp Association president Matt Cyrus said there was some transition toward fiber and grain among local farmers. The issue, though, is that there isn't enough yet infrastructure built around processing fiber and grain.

"There may be a situation now where people get turned on by the idea of cultivating fiber and grain, and there may be a temporary imbalance if the processing infrastructure cannot keep pace with the planting, and the conversion of acres over from CBD and cannabinoids over to fiber and grain," Whitney said.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in The Leaflet

More The Leaflet »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jesse Daniel w/ Summer Dean at Volcanic

Staff Pick
Jesse Daniel w/ Summer Dean at Volcanic - Volcanic Theatre Pub

Wed., April 13, 8-11 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in The Leaflet

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation