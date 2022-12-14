Holiday Gift Guide, Part II 

Source Weekly

Occupation: Artist, Musician, Founder of Hearts Unknown Education.



Favorite local places to shop: Layor Art + Supply for art supplies, Lark Mountain Modern for inspiration, Old Boy Vintage for clothing.



What’s on his wish list: “To have a space for my nonprofit to operate five days a week for kids.”



What he's wearing: Corduroy jacket and overalls from Old Boy Vintage.



Where he goes for a white elephant/gag gift: Dollar Tree.



What he's buying for loved ones: “My daughter is getting married. I really want to buy her a wedding dress.”



Gift he always wanted but never got: “I wanted my dad’s attention. As far as gifts, my dad bought me mini-bikes, horses, every toy. I had a pinball machine in my house when I was a kid. But they were more like guilt gifts because he was never around. The gift that I really wanted was time with my Dad.”

Occupation: Artist.



Favorite local places to shop: “My favorite is The Workhouse because I feel like they do such a good job of curating amazing locally made goods. They've been a huge support to me and they support so many artists.”



What she’s wearing: Jumpsuit from Vanilla Urban Threads, Red Wing boots from OutsideIn, Earrings from Navone Jewelry, Necklace from Mitch Jewelry, Jacket from thrift store in Silver Lake.



Something she’s buying for someone else this year: “My family… we do one gift like white elephant style and then we pick different organizations just to donate to. The most recent one was Central Oregon LandWatch.” Plus, paint-your-own puzzles from The Workhouse.



Where she goes for a white elephant/gag gift: Thrifting!



Best gift she ever received: “Two custom cutting boards made by my husband with some beautiful pieces of wood.”



Non-material gift suggestion: Bodywork! “We have so many incredible body workers in town. I would love to give or receive massage or acupuncture.”

Occupation: Musician, Photographer, Luthier, Woodworker, Print Maker.



Favorite local places to shop: Smith Rock Records, Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe, The Workhouse.



What he’s wearing: Scarf from Lost Season Supply, jacket from thrift store in Silver Lake, Oregon, Wolverine boots from thrift store in Crater Lake.



Something he’s buying for someone else this year: “A certain record that is really meaningful to my wife and me.”



Where he goes for a white elephant/gag gift: REgroup thrift store.



Best gift he ever received: “To be able to share Christmas with my entire family one last time before my mom passed away—my parents being divorced, coming together was a unique experience.”



Gift he always wanted but never got: A dog.



Non-material item he’s giving this year: “I would love to gift someone the experience of the hot springs—Belknap or Breitenbush or Summer Lake Hot Springs.”

Occupation: Owner, Bend Dance; Real Estate Agent.



Favorite local places to shop: Most of the downtown Bend shops—Revolvr for men’s clothes, Hot Box Betty for women’s clothes, Bellatazza Coffee for drinks and the great company, Patagonia, for outdoor wear, Paper Jazz for fun stuff for other people.



What she’s wearing: Leather cuff & necklace by Damon Vracin from Nomad Leather; Scarf from Hot Box Betty.



What’s on her wish list: New and unique brands of mezcal and tequila.



Something she’s buying for someone else this year: Jewelry from local makers.



Where she goes for a white elephant/gag gift: Pretty Pussycat.



Best gift she ever received: American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language “...with etymologies, Indo-European roots, and fun syntax tidbits,” and a Yamaha YZ 80 dirtbike when she was 8.



Non-material item she’s giving this year: “I’d like to give people the ability to get over their fears,” so that they can try new things, like dance!

Occupation: Vocalist/Musician, the Rumpeppers band.



Favorite local places to shop: Thrift stores!



What’s on his wish list: Art, paintings.



What he’s wearing: Gloves from Pretty Pussycat, shirt from thrift store, hat and pants from friends who make stuff.



Something he’s buying for someone else this year: “I came up with this idea with my best friend Taniah Waringa—she’s actually the one that dresses me for my shows, and she makes most of my clothes, too, and she’s very talented. She does my hair, too. We are planning to get together to go thrift store shopping and to make some cool shirts for our friends.”



Where he goes for a white elephant/gag gift: Sex toys from Pretty Pussycat.



Best gift he ever received: “I think it was eight. I got my first violin, and that's when I got involved more into music.”



Gift he always wanted but never got: A motorcycle.



Non-material item he’s giving this year: A massage gift certificate.

Occupation: Mom's BFF.



Favorite local places to shop: Bendy Dog, Bend Pet Express.



What she’s wearing: Ruffwear collar with Metalheads dog tag.



Where she goes for a white elephant/gag gift: Pretty Pussycat.



Best gift she ever received: Glow in the dark football.



Gift she always wanted but never got: The food the humans eat.



Non-material item she’s giving this year: Puppy love for mom, grandma and brother Solo.

