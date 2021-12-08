 Housing for Hire | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 08, 2021 News » Local News

Housing for Hire 

Data collected on short term rentals will look into its effect on housing costs

By

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman requested that short term rental data that the City started collecting over the summer be paired with a conversation on policies that could be used if STRs are shown to exacerbate Central Oregon's housing crisis.

Broadman said he isn't advocating for a specific policy yet, and any decision would have to be data-driven, but that there's a lot of community feedback on STRs' impact on housing affordability and on the character of neighborhoods.

A sign advertises that a property is a vacation rental in the Old Bend neighborhood. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • A sign advertises that a property is a vacation rental in the Old Bend neighborhood.

"What I want to see is analysis about the numbers of units that we currently have, growth, contraction, and really some analysis of the effect that STRs have on home affordability," Broadman told the Source. "This data is coming, but I thought it's also important to have narrowly tailored regulatory options that staff believes are appropriate or something that we should at least consider."

Bend had the fourth-most Airbnbs per capita in the United States in 2019, according to IPX1031, a financial service company. AirDNA, a website that tracks Airbnb and VRBO listings in real time, reports 1,163 active rentals in Bend's city limits.

"It does seem true that folks in our community think we have way too many of these things, and we should be doing more to limit the number of them," Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell told the Source.

The range of policy options available to the City includes a moratorium on permits, creating a cap on the number of STRs and changing zoning laws so STRs aren't a use-by-right in mixed-use and/or commercial areas. In 2015 the City required new STRs to be at least 250 feet from already-existing STRs and made permits expire with the sale of the property. In September the City Council approved changes to its development code to adhere to the newly passed HB 2001, and in the process fixed a loophole in those rules that allowed duplexes, triplexes and apartment complexes to circumvent the density requirement to be at least 250 feet from other STRs. Now only one unit in any multifamily housing may be an STR.

“We are kind of a tourist town, but unlike Vail, unlike even maybe Tahoe, we were a working town before we became a more of a tourist town. And we are still very much a community of folks who are working and living their lives.”—Barb Campbell tweet this

"I'm open to whatever is an efficient regulatory mechanism to make sure that this is the community we all want to live in," Broadman said.

Both councilors said there's no desire to revoke any existing STR permits, and that STRs are just one piece of the housing crisis, but that they need to maintain a standard of living for the residents of Bend.

"We are kind of a tourist town, but unlike Vail, unlike even maybe Tahoe, we were a working town before we became more of a tourist town. And we are still very much a community of folks who are working and living their lives," Campbell said.

The City Council will get STR data and hold a policy discussion on potential STR regulation at a work session in March.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Holiday Lights Paddle Parade

Holiday Lights Paddle Parade - Old Mill District

Fri., Dec. 10, 4-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 8-15, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation