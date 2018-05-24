How are you celebrating this Memorial Day? 

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of events going on all weekend that will keep you celebrating the whole time. Below are all of the events, live music and celebrations that you can check out.
click image
Bend
2018 Memorial Day Ceremony
Central Oregon’s largest annual Memorial Day Ceremony is put on by Deschutes Memorial Chapel & Gardens
on May 28 at 1pm. The program will be, “Honoring our men and women in the military and the memory of all our loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.” With speaker of the day being Major Christopher Kerr, Executive Officer of the Army National Guard.
Mon., May 28. 1pm
Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens
63875 N. Hwy 97, Bend
Bend Parade of Flags
Bend’s Parade of Flags, organized by Bend Heroes Foundation
, will be taking place May 28 at 7am. They will be honoring Bend’s 112 veterans who gave their lives from WWI to present day, by installing 200 flags in downtown Bend.
Mon., May 28. 7am
Brooks Park
35 NW Drake Rd., Bend
Memorial Day Dinner
Brasada Ranch House
will be serving family style dinner on May 27 from 4:40-7:30 pm. Offering up spit roasted brisket, fried chicken, skillet cornbread, fresh greens and more. Nate Botsford, Portland native, will be providing live music while you dine on the Range Patio. And don’t forget dessert! Raspberry Rhubarb Crumble and Strawberry Shortcake Jars will be available. Dinner will be $45 for adults, $25 for children (5-10) and free for children 4 & under
Sun., May 27. 4:30-7:30pm
Brasada Ranch House
16986 SW Brasada Ranch R. Powell Butte, OR
We are Remembering-Not Just A Number
We are Remembering
-Not Just A Number, will honor the nations 6,000+ veterans who made the supreme sacrifice in Iraq and Afghanistan by reading their names aloud. You can sign up on the web page for a 30 minute block of time between 9 AM and 10 PM to read names and/or strike the drum after each name is read.
Mon., May 28. 8am
Troy Field
Corner of Bond and Kansas Streets, Bend
Madras
Mr. Jefferson Memorial Service
There will be memorial services held at Mt. Jefferson Memorial Cemetery beginning at 10am on May 28. The program will be held by Post and Auxiliary.
Mon., May 28. 10am
Mt. Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
Locks Road, Madras
Sunriver
Kids Day in May
Need something to keep the kiddos entertained? The Village at Sunriver
will be having their 6th Annual Kids Day in May from 11am-4pm on May 26. There will be lots of games, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, a climbing wall and much more.
Sat., May 26. 11am-4pm
The Village at Sunriver
57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver