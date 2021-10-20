 Hummel Among Finalists | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 20, 2021 News » Local News

Hummel Among Finalists 

Deschutes DA shortlisted for U.S. Attorney position

By

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel is one of seven candidates to become the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. If selected, President Joe Biden would appoint Hummel to represent Oregon in federal cases and be the chief prosecutor in the state. Hummel is the only candidate of the seven who resides outside of the Portland area.

COURTESY JOHN HUMMEL
  • Courtesy John Hummel

Hummel told staff in August that he wouldn't seek reelection as Deschutes District Attorney when his term ends in 2022. People can submit public comments regarding the U.S. Attorney finalists until Nov. 5.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
