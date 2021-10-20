Hummel Among Finalists 

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel is one of seven candidates to become the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. If selected, President Joe Biden would appoint Hummel to represent Oregon in federal cases and be the chief prosecutor in the state. Hummel is the only candidate of the seven who resides outside of the Portland area.

Courtesy John Hummel

Hummel told staff in August that he wouldn't seek reelection as Deschutes District Attorney when his term ends in 2022. People can submit public comments regarding the U.S. Attorney finalists until Nov. 5.