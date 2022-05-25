Ideas to plan an ideal summer outing - Down by the River 

I’m up for a summer adventure as much as any other average Bend dude, but deep down inside I know myself. I’m pretty lazy. It takes some effort for me to get stoked and geared up for those summer outings that people around here seem to bust out any given morning. Alas, my ideal summer day doesn’t involve any serious ass-kicking mountain climb followed by a kayak excursion for dinner. For my ideal summer day I’m loading up the hammock, Frisbee and a few beers to go loaf around town.

click to enlarge Chris Williams

I’ll start by cruising on my bike and meeting up with some buddies at First Street Rapids. Maybe someone has an inner tube to get a little adrenaline rush in for the day shooting the rapids, but if not, no biggie, I’m trying just to chill anyways. I pick a rock to lizard out on for a bit, soaking up the sun, and dive in when the heat starts to make me sweat. This is repeated until the tummy starts to rumble and the thirst for a cold beverage becomes unbearable.

Next stop would probably be The Podski. Three-buck draft Rainiers and tasty food carts on a hot summer day can’t be beat.

“Another round?” Sure, why not?

Cruising down to Miller’s Landing Park is a necessity for me during the summer. Toss the Frisbee, maybe skate around the neighborhood for a bit, or if I did a good job at planning, get a park baseball game going for the afternoon with the ‘ol wiffleball bat and tennis ball. Any of these activities would be a perfect way to waste the day. As night time approaches the feeling of concert energy hits the air. To end the day I’d jam out at a show and hit the refreshing nighttime bike ride home.