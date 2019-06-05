Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 05, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

"I'm Getting Used to Living Without You" 

The Color Study's latest single preps Scott Oliphant for success on his upcoming record

By

The Color Study is the one-man creative project of Bend-based Scott Oliphant. Oliphant's voice possesses a light and dream-like sort of tone, making it easy to listen to and digest –which is a rather endearing quality for vocalists to have.

The Color Study's Scott Oliphant is pickin&#39; and a grinnin&#39; through his one-man project. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • The Color Study's Scott Oliphant is pickin' and a grinnin' through his one-man project.

According to The Color Study's bio, the birth of this new music was a bumpy ride: Oliphant's relationship ended, he moved out of his house, bought an old veterinarian office and turned it into a studio.

"It was an incredibly tough time," Oliphant says of that transitioning period. "I was living in my recording studio while trying to figure out which end was up. I threw myself into making something instead of passing the time doing what I was doing, which was not very productive or healthy."

The work done in that studio/home are all culminating toward the release of The Color Study's self-titled debut album. The first single off the record, called "Without," just premiered on OPB on May 30. That gem runs for just under five minutes but is an absolute breeze to listen to. "Without" is a smart blend of folk, pop, indie and psych rock with a ringing chorus and powerful closing seconds that allow the listener to really embrace the entire song.

"I wrote this song after a few months of just feeling totally lost," says Oliphant. "One day, I became aware of feeling what seems impossible at first: getting used to being without someone."

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

This track is an essential piece to the core of themes that are propelling The Color Study's debut. "Without" really captures the feeling of moving on from loss in a way that's well done. It's not overpoweringly happy, but it's realistic; a melancholic spoonful of realization that serves as a stepping stone to better days.

You can find "Without" on Apple Music, Spotify and Soundcloud. Watch for The Color Study's debut album out later this year.



Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 5-12, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Rebuilding St. Thomas

    Rebuilding St. Thomas

    Larry and His Flask drummer Jamin Marshall spearheads a benefit concert to raise money for Virgin Islands residents, affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria
    • by Anne Pick
    • Nov 1, 2017
  • Universally Shared

    Universally Shared

    Cloverdayle, a Nashville duo with Bend roots, shares its latest single, "Scars."
    • by Anne Pick
    • Nov 30, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation