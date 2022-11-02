Impeccable Service, Elegant Atmosphere, Elevated Fine Dining 

"Wine and dine as you step back in time." I saw that statement at the top of the website for Becerra's on 6th Bistro, but I wasn't sure what it meant exactly—that is, until I actually stepped inside the beautiful bistro in downtown Redmond.

click to enlarge Donna Britt

Halibut on cauliflower puree with forbidden rice and brussels sprouts.

Becerra's is like a step back in time – to impeccable service, an elegant atmosphere and elevated fine dining. The space itself is modern and classic all at the same time. Inviting is how it felt when I walked through the front door, with wood and leather and candlelight. Several beautiful antiques graced the premises, yet the open kitchen with the dazzling glass-like, reflective ceiling reminded me that it was indeed 2022.

Freshly baked loaves of bread were displayed on the counter alongside bottles of champagne in a huge silver chilling bowl. Chefs with tall hats were quietly working within view. My comfortable leather booth was in a row of booths along the outside wall where windows were covered by wooden plantation shutters. There was a row of tables down the middle of the restaurant and a long booth with tables on the other side, along the interior wall. The entryway was tiled while the dining area was on a wooden floor. A huge vase of gorgeous flowers sat on a high ledge just inside the door. The place was beautiful and reminiscent of a classic European bistro or an old-school steakhouse back East. I immediately liked the vibe and was even more excited about the upcoming food.

Donna Britt

Interior shot of Becerra's on 6th Bistro in downtown Redmond.

But before I get to the menu, I must compliment the exemplary service. Our server was kind and earnest and well trained in formal fine dining service. He and owner/chef Moises Becerra greeted and treated each guest in the restaurant as if they were a treasured family member or VIP. From the warm hand towels offered as a welcome gesture to the complimentary cucumber palate cleanser before the main course, the attention to detail was impressive and the service was attentive and well-timed, allowing for private conversation and an unhurried evening. Becerra's has mastered the art of hospitality.

But what about the food, you ask? Becerra's menu is described as French-American cuisine with an accent on fresh, quality ingredients. Traditional offerings include beef tartare, Caesar salad and Beef Wellington. On the recent evening I dined there, there was also lamb shank bourguignon, chicken roulade and potato leek soup, along with a fish de jour, other salads and entrees and several specials.

My dining partner and I started with a house-made baguette with three compound butters. The baguette was warm and soft and very, very good. The butters were delightful. While I was concerned that it would be too much to order a salad and an entrée, I ordered a salad anyway and was so glad I did. My Fall Charred Kale and Beet Salad was excellent—a full platter of salt-baked beets, red beet puree, charred kale, candied hazelnuts, pickled chard and goat cheese with a pancetta vinaigrette. The kale was soft and easy to chew. A variety of colored beets were sliced into discs, baked and salted to perfection. The hazelnuts were like candy, in a good way, while the vinaigrette and goat cheese brought it all together. My partner in crime got the Caesar, and as simple as it was, it was simply delicious with crispy melba croutons, toasted capers and freshly made dressing.

For my entrée I chose the halibut special which came with cauliflower puree, forbidden rice and Brussels sprouts. It was a divine dish. The halibut was perfectly pan seared, cooked to the proper doneness, thick, white and flavorful. The rice was nutty and creamy and wonderful with the cauliflower puree and the sprouts—left whole but sliced into four petals—were tender and charred just right. It was a huge plate of food but I could not stop eating it. And I couldn't help having bites of the rib eye steak and frites my partner had on his side of the table. The steak was quite tender and flavorful. The fries were a bit salty but the serving was huge and I like salt so I would still give them a thumbs-up.

It all paired well with the nice Napa Valley cab we had chosen, too. The bistro has an extensive wine list with a variety of wines from the Pacific Northwest, California and other locales from around the world, plus a nice lineup of classic cocktails with a twist or two.

While I didn't really have room for dessert, I had to have it anyway because it's not every day I wander into a fine establishment like Becerra's. Brioche Beignets with crème anglaise, dark chocolate ganache and strawberry coulis was our choice. The dipping sauces were great— especially the chocolate ganache, but the beignets were slightly tough on the outside. However, the inside of the fried dough balls was soft with a nice texture and taste.

Overall, this was a lovely evening of fine dining. It was expensive; for example the kale and beet salad was $18 and the rib eye steak and frites entrée was $59, but if you're up for a spendy dinner or celebrating a special occasion, Becerra's will transport you to another time and place where the atmosphere, service and food are all out of this world. Be sure and call ahead for reservations.

Becerra's on 6th Bistro

646 SW 6th St., Redmond

Open Wed-Sat 5pm-close

541-527-4336

becerrason6thbistro.com