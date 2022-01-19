Introducing Denver Says & Morrow 

Sound the alarm—Central Oregon is sounding off a new band alert. And you'd better make that two new bands. Both of which have familiar faces.

First up we have Denver Says. While in this form the band is new, the faces behind Denver Says might be familiar to some. They've got bassist Ryan Lucas (Tang, Dive Bar Theology), drummer Hudson Mickel (Dive Bar Theology, Sugar Mama), Skyler Kruger on keys (Heavy Light) and then Levi Wolfe on vocals.

Second we have heavy folk outfit Morrow. Led by Spencer Morrow on vocals, guitar and writing and Jon Burr on drums (Bravey Don), the lineup also features two members from Denver Says—Lucas and Kruger.

Both bands will be debuting in Central Oregon at Wolfe House's Winter Concert Series in Redmond on January 20. We chatted briefly with Levi Wolfe and Ryan Lucas about Denver Says to get the scoop on the band.

Source Weekly: First off, tell me a little bit about the band. When did you come together and how did you all meet?

Levi Wolfe: We've been a band for about two or three months now and everything has come together so quickly and so smoothly. Ryan has known Levi for about five years. He used to date Levi's sister and also plays bass in a cover band called Sugar Mama with his older brother and Denver's drummer Hudson who he has gotten to know really well over the last six or seven months since joining the band. Skyler and Ryan met when they were in high school briefly and recently have become roommates so they've gotten pretty close in that time.

SW: This week will be your debut show. How excited are you to play live together for some fans?

Ryan Lucas: Personally, this is very exciting for me because I have had some of these songs for five years and to finally see them come to fruition and have them sound a million times better than they ever did just sitting in my head so this show and this band is just really special.

SW: Can you explain the band's sound a bit for those who might catch Denver Says this week or later this year?

LW: I'd say our sound is very akin to the bands Pinback and Systems Officer. Bass-driven indie rock with thoughtful and meaningful lyrics.

SW: Do you have plans to release some material this year or are you focused more on live gigs at the moment?

LW: We definitely are planning to record a lot of material this year. In fact, the first week of February we're headed into Treason Sound (who we absolutely love working with) to record a couple of singles that'll be out in the following months.

SW: Is there a story behind the name Denver Says?

RL: The story behind the name is long and somewhat convoluted but I'll try to keep it short. In the early '90s San Diego music scene there was a guy by the name of Denver Lucas (no relation) who played in a band called Powerdresser. And just through hearing stories from my uncle, reading articles and listening to my favorite songwriter Rob Crow, I found myself relating to this guy a lot. The name actually comes from a song by Rob Crow's band, Heavy Vegetable, called "Couch" and he has a lyric in the song that inspired the name: "Denver says everything should go, everything should stay here. And I wonder if I should save my money or spend it all on beer."

Denver Says + Morrow

Thu., Jan. 20, doors at 7pm

Wolfe House

741 SW 14th St, Redmond

$10