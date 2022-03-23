 Is That Weed Even Legal? | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2022 Culture » Smoke Signals

Is That Weed Even Legal? 

A new website aims to help locals figure that out

By

Maybe your neighbor has a few smelly plants and you want to know if there's something you can do about it. Maybe your neighbor is a farmer who has a field of what looks like marijuana—but you're not sure how to tell whether it's hemp—which is federally legal—or the stuff people smoke to get high. Or maybe you're actually witnessing some activity that smacks of organized crime. All of the above scenarios have happened in Central Oregon—yet for those not entirely clued into the culture of cannabis, it can be tough to discern what's legal and what's not.

That's why a team of local authorities has recently launched a website called "Cannafacts," helping people in Deschutes County sort out what's what, and where to go if there's actual illegal activity going on. The site, launched in early March, is a project of the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement team, made up of people from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Bend Police and the office of Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.

click to enlarge Cops seized over 9,000 plants in a raid at an unauthorized grow in Alfalfa in September. - DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
  • Cops seized over 9,000 plants in a raid at an unauthorized grow in Alfalfa in September.

Recreational cannabis became legal in Oregon in 2015—and in the years since, there's been plenty of confusion about the rules.

"Many community members have incorrectly assumed that when cannabis became legal that all cannabis activity was legalized," described a press release from the team. "Others have assumed that any unusual or suspicious cannabis activity should be reported to 911. Neither of those assumptions are accurate."

The new website is aimed at addressing some of the misinformation about cannabis out there, as well as giving people resources to follow up if they do encounter a potentially illegal situation. The site includes a "FAQ" section, a decision tree to help people determine what may be a legal versus illegal operation and a portal allowing people to submit leads. The goal, Hummel said, is to help law enforcement find and prosecute large-scale illegal operations.

"Are we spending money to stop a legal activity? No," Hummel stated. "As a supporter of decriminalization of marijuana, know that I am not out for the person who is growing five versus four plants."

Under Oregon's recreational law, the average person (who doesn't own a legal growing operation) may grow up to four plants on their private property. "The goal of our enforcement team is to end large scale illegal operations that too often are run by cartels, use banned pesticides, steal water rights, require workers to live and work in inhumane conditions and undercut legal marijuana business in Deschutes County," Hummel stated.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office busted a 30-acre illegal grow in Alfalfa last September—seizing over 9,000 plants and discovering the presence of some workers from Mexico who were reportedly working off debts to the people who ran the operation. In Southern Oregon, the proliferation of illegal grows prompted Jackson County to declare a state of emergency last fall.

During its special session in December, the Oregon legislature allocated $25 million to combat illegal marijuana grow sites, with $5 million going toward the protection of water rights and the rest establishing a grant program for law enforcement agencies and aiding exploited migrant workers.

The Cannafacts website is available at canna-facts.com.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Soylent Green

Soylent Green

Thu., March 24, 6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

  • Smoke Signals »

    Oregon Wants Higher Taxes for Getting High

    • By Josh Jardine
    • Mar 9, 2022
    A bill to raise taxes on cannabis was on the Senate President's desk at the end of the March legislative session. More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    Black History, Green Present

    • By Josh Jardine
    • Feb 9, 2022
    The War on Drugs, social equity programs and the ongoing and disproportionate arrest rate for Black Americans using cannabis More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    Hemp, the Next Great COVID Fighter?

    • By Jeremy Dickman
    • Jan 26, 2022
    A chat with one of the researchers who discovered that hemp (but not its psychoactive cousin) molecules show vaccine-like potential to prevent COVID-19 More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-30, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation