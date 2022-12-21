 Latin-American and Japanese Mashup at El Sancho's Secret Spot | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 21, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Latin-American and Japanese Mashup at El Sancho's Secret Spot 

Best-kept not-kept secret spot in Bend

By

It might be called "the Super Secret Side Street Saloon," but El Sancho's latest venture is in the Source events calendar... so, it's kinda like the best-kept not-kept secret in Bend. Now through March 4, El Kussho, the sushi spot also known as Kusshi NW that previously popped up in downtown Bend, is posted up at the "Super Secret" spot on SW Century Drive. Created by Chef Ian Skomski, El Kussho offers up Japanese food and "Nikkei" style eats—described by the Food Network as "Peruvian ingredients shaped by Japanese techniques." Imagine Peruvian ingredients cooked up with Japanese flair.

PHOTO COURTESY OF KUSSHINW VIA INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy of Kusshinw via Instagram

El Kussho is located at 133 SW Century Drive, Suite 204 on Bend's west side, and is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 9pm through March 4. Check out Skomski's latest creations at @kusshinw on Instagram.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan
