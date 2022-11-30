 Lemon Gulch Project Aims for Ochoco Bike Trails | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Find out how 
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 30, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Lemon Gulch Project Aims for Ochoco Bike Trails 

Ochoco Trails asks for submitted comments in support of a proposed 52-mile mountain bike trail system

By

The Lemon Gulch Trails Project is paving the way for local and visiting mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts with a proposed trail system in the Ochoco National Forest. Mountain biking is a sport that has seen tremendous growth over the last couple decades and the growth isn't slowing.

Currently, there are 156.5 miles of non-motorized trail in the forest, but there are no trail systems designed and built specifically for mountain bike use, according to Ochoco Trails. The Lemon Gulch Project proposes a downhill-focused trail network for locals and visitors. Located just out of Prineville, the forest's terrain allows for steep, technical trails that are hard to find in Central Oregon. Contained within a 3,000-acre portion of the 850,000-acre Ochoco National Forest, the Lemon Gulch Project proposes up to 52 miles of new trails for public land users.

click to enlarge Ochoco Trails is a coalition is made up of mountain bikers, hikers, horseback riders, hunters, ranchers, conservationists, and other outdoor enthusiasts that care about sustainability and recreation. - PHOTO COURTESY OF OCHOCO TRAILS FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy of Ochoco Trails Facebook
  • Ochoco Trails is a coalition is made up of mountain bikers, hikers, horseback riders, hunters, ranchers, conservationists, and other outdoor enthusiasts that care about sustainability and recreation.

The Ochoco Trails coalition's mission is to envision the future of sustainable non-motorized recreation in the Ochoco National Forest. The group has gathered information and on its website listed reasons to support the Lemon Gulch: "A concentrated but high-volume trail network will serve to 'future-proof' against future trail needs as mountain bike use inevitably grows," adding, "more recreation and tourism will help diversify Prineville's economy, reducing the reliance on corporate data centers and extractive industries," and more.

"The goal was really to develop a master plan for the Ochocos, because right now, the usership is increasing. We are seeing increased user conflict. It's not terrible yet, but it's only going to grow. We want to develop a trail plan that would mitigate that for the next 20 years or so," said Travis Holman, vice president of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance and representative of Ochoco Trails, in the Lemon Gulch proposal video.

The project has undergone federally mandated NEPA review for almost two years and has released its environmental assessment, providing an in-depth research analysis of the project's impact.

For the project to be approved, the United States Forest Service is asking the public to offer opinions. Ochoco Trails encourages the community to submit comments to the USFS in support of the Lemon Gulch before Dec. 19. Visit ochocotrails.org/lemon-gulch/ to support mountain biking in Central Oregon.

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
Read More about Allie Noland
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Staff Pick
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" - Tower Theatre

Wed., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Allie Noland

  • Craigie Stories Fill the Tower

    Craigie Stories Fill the Tower

    Storytelling folk musician is a master at between-song dialogue and makes listeners laugh and cry
    • By Allie Noland
    • Nov 30, 2022
  • 30 Events in 30 Days

    30 Events in 30 Days

    Joslyn Bryant set out to explore the Central Oregon event scene and set up a community-engaged challenge for herself
    • By Allie Noland
    • Nov 30, 2022
  • Shop Local: Mixed Metal Masterpieces

    Shop Local: Mixed Metal Masterpieces

    Local jeweler Marianne Prodehl started Junk to Jems with a focus on recycled metals and soldering
    • By Allie Noland
    • Nov 23, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 1- 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation