 Let It Cook | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 13, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Let It Cook 

Catch warm rhythms from Oregon Fryer this Friday as the band returns to Volcanic

By

The stylings of Bend's Oregon Fryer pull energy from blues, country, rock 'n roll and Americana, creating a sound that will have you transported to a bubbling speakeasy one moment and a ground-stomping barn party the next. The five-piece has been bringing joy to Central Oregonians since coming together in 2016, and this Friday night it will put on a rocking party with the Fair Trade Boogie Band at the Volcanic Theatre Pub. This will be Oregon Fryer's first show back at VTP since the pandemic began.

"We're super excited. We've got to play with them [Fair Trade Boogie Band] one time before, but they lay down some serious good music," says Billy Burks, acoustic guitar player of Oregon Fryer. "And we're happy to be back at Volcanic. It's our first time playing there again in years."

Oregon Fryer comes with one of the best live shows in town. - COURTESY OREGON FRYER
  • Courtesy Oregon Fryer
  • Oregon Fryer comes with one of the best live shows in town.

The makeup of Oregon Fryer is what makes the music so fun. Every person in the band sings and writes. There's Burks, Lucas James on keyboard, Mai Hyman on electric guitar, Greg Weber on bass and Greg Copley on drums. Each band member will bring songs to the table, and from there they just kind of let it happen. Generally the first recording ends up being better than the next five, but that's part of this flowing process. Or as Burks says, "Throw it in the fryer and see what happens."

"It started out more like this idea of this Western kind of music. And then all of a sudden when we got together, it started making its own sound and all those influences started coming up. It just ended up there," he says.

Drummer Greg Copley echoes that sentiment about Oregon Fryer's creativity, chemistry and overall esteem for each other as musicians.

Enjoying this story? Your support counts!

Great coverage from your locally owned newspaper is still free for everyone. Help keep it that way. Contribute today!

"There's a lot of trust from everyone in the band to bring in something new that's baked, or not baked, to some degree. And then to just trust everyone in the band to make it something," says Copley, who finds it hard to pick just one favorite Oregon Fryer song. "It can change night to night. I find myself surprised. There are songs we've played for years where one night it will be the best take we've ever done of it. It's just a blast to play with these guys."

With only one project out so far, dubbed the "Greatest Hits" album, Oregon Fryer's members say they have plans to work on some new recordings in the future. Still, naming the first album "Greatest Hits" was a good call in retrospect. For starters, it's very funny. I'm not sure if my suggestion of "Greatest Hits Vol. II" for their follow up will happen, but naming your band's first project "Greatest Hits" is awesome.

"Those were just the simplest songs we knew how to play then. We figured, we didn't know how many chances we'd get to record stuff. We wanted to make sure we got those ones out of the way," laughs Copley. "We have the opposite problem of most bands. We have too many songs."

Copley says the band is currently mixing some live recordings from a McMenamins set in February and will probably share some of those songs later this year. There's also talk of a new album coming. Until then, Oregon Fryer is looking forward to a more normal Central Oregon summer of live music. Even during the downtime of the pandemic, Oregon Fryer worked at improving their already strong performing skills.

"The people that come out, they really stoke the energy. The shows really feel like a place we get to together," says Burks. "We made a big leap over those two years when no one was watching."

Oregon Fryer w/The Fair
Trade Boogie Band
Fri., April 15, 9-11:30pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$10

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jesse Daniel w/ Summer Dean at Volcanic

Staff Pick
Jesse Daniel w/ Summer Dean at Volcanic - Volcanic Theatre Pub

Wed., April 13, 8-11 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Ukraine Collab

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Apr 6, 2022
    Fundraiser album features Bend duo Warm Gadget More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Back Together and Back on the Road

    • By Alan Sculley
    • Apr 6, 2022
    Trampled By Turtles plays as part of Subaru Winterfest April 16, and is ready to jam More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Grammy Talk

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 30, 2022
    Just how many wins will Olivia Rodrigo take home? We look at some nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Ukraine Collab

    Ukraine Collab

    Fundraiser album features Bend duo Warm Gadget
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Apr 6, 2022
  • Grammy Talk

    Grammy Talk

    Just how many wins will Olivia Rodrigo take home? We look at some nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 30, 2022
  • "It's Not The Year, It's You"

    "It's Not The Year, It's You"

    MOsley WOtta celebrates his latest album with two special performances
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 23, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation